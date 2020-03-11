New Products

Huawei nova 7i

SMARTPHONE

$388, available this Saturday

Huawei's latest nova 7i shows that you do not have to pay much for a good camera system in a smartphone.

Priced at only $388, this Android 10 smartphone has a rear quad-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel (MP) wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera.

It has a 16MP hole-punch front-facing camera on the upper left corner of its 6.4-inch screen.

NZXT H1

PC CASE

$539, available next month

Looking to build a gaming PC to play the latest games, such as Doom Eternal? Consider the NZXT H1.

It is a mini-tower PC case with an integrated power supply unit and all-in-one liquid cooler.

The dual-chamber exhaust layout is said to allow superior cooling for both the processor and graphics card. Despite its small footprint, it supports most full-sized graphics cards on the market.

In addition, its tool-less solid-state drive tray and riser card allow for easy installation.

Sony SEL20F18G

LENS

$1,349

Designed for Sony's full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Sony SEL20F18G lens is an ultra-wide 20mm prime lens with a large maximum aperture size of f/1.8.

Comprising two advanced aspherical and three extra-low dispersion glass elements, it is said to deliver minimal chromatic aberration, superior sharpness and great-looking bokeh effects.

Its two linear motors are said to deliver fast, precise and quiet autofocusing for both stills and videos.

Energea WiMusic

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

$99

The Energea WiMusic is both a 15W Bluetooth speaker and a 10W wireless charger that can fast-charge smartphones in both the landscape and portrait orientations.

Its built-in Near Field Communication (NFC) function lets you pair it with your NFC-enabled smartphone with just a tap.

Ruhens WCE-200 Water Electrolyser

HOME APPLIANCE

$280

If you are a germaphobe, you might want to consider getting the Ruhens WCE-200 water electrolyser.

It lets you make electrolytic water with sterilising properties that remove up to 99 per cent of germs and bacteria, according to its maker.

Use the electrolytic water to clean anything from furniture to shoes. Ruhens also claims you can use the electrolytic water to sanitise your hands and remove odour from the refrigerator.

Uniq LifePro Xtreme For Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

PHONE CASE

$18.90, available next Friday

You do not have to spend too much to protect your new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone with the Uniq LifePro Xtreme case.

It is made of impact-absorbing thermoplastic polyurethane material that protects the smartphone from drops of up to 2m.

Its tough polycarbonate shield keeps your device scratch-free, while its crystal-clear design lets the phone's beauty shine through.

• Compiled by Trevor Tan