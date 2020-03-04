New Products

Philips OLED+ 984

SMART TV

$6,999

The Philips OLED+ 984, a 65-inch Oled 4K Android TV, features the company's Ambilight intelligent LEDs on its four sides. These lights are designed to change their hue according to the content shown.

The TV's stand houses a suspended sound system designed with audio powerhouse Bowers & Wilkins. It supports Dolby's premium sound and video formats for rich audio to complement the high dynamic range content the TV is capable of displaying.

In addition, you can command the TV to play your favourite shows using voice control.

Adidas RPT-01

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$299

The Adidas RPT-01 is for those who love listening to music during workouts.

These sweat-and splash-proof wireless over-ear headphones, rated at IPX4 for water-resistance, come with removable and washable knitted ear cushions and inner headband so you can keep them clean and hygienic for your next workout.

Its 40-hour battery life ensures you do not have to worry about the headphones running out of juice.

FiiO BTR5

BLUETOOTH AMPLIFIER

$179

Upgrade your smartphone's music quality with the FiiO BTR5.

This portable Bluetooth amplifier supports Bluetooth 5.0 and high-resolution music file formats such as AAC, SBC, aptX, aptX low latency, aptX HD and LDAC at up to 96kHz.

Further aiding audio quality is the BTR5's Qualcomm CSR8675 low-power Bluetooth chip, which packs high-end capabilities such as a 120MHz digital signal processor and 24-bit audio processing.

Sony WF-H800

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$299

Want a pair of true wireless in-ear headphones that fits well? Try the Sony WF-H800. Its ergonomic Tri-hold structure is designed to make contact with three points of your ear for a secure and comfortable fit.

Each earbud has a 6mm dynamic driver to deliver clear sound. Battery life is rated at eight hours, with the charging case adding another eight hours of music playback time. Available in red, green, orange, blue and black.

Energea TravelWorld PD2 Adaptor

TRAVEL POWER ADAPTOR

$59

You do not need to pack an extra USB hub to charge your devices for your travels when you have the Energea TravelWorld PD2 Adaptor. It comes with three USB-A ports, with each supporting charging at 5V/2.4A, and a USB-C port with power delivery of up to 45W, which allows it to charge the latest Apple MacBook Air.

Its AmpSmart technology is said to detect a device's power needs and automatically deliver the most appropriate, fastest charge. This travel adaptor can be used in more than 150 countries.

LifeProof Next for Samsung Galaxy S20 series

PHONE CASE

$109

Collecting your Samsung Galaxy S20 this Friday? Get the LifeProof Next phone case to protect it.

Said to be able to withstand drops from a height of 2m, the Next has raised bevelled edges to keep the S20's display safe from front-facing drops. Its port and speaker guards help to keep out dirt, while its slim profile and clear back lets you show off the sleekness of your new phone.

Compiled by Trevor Tan