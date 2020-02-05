New Products

Aorus 17

GAMING LAPTOP

$5,899

The Aorus 17 is the world's first gaming laptop with Omron's keyboard mechanical switches, which are beloved by gamers.

It also has a 17-inch full high-definition display with a refresh rate of 240Hz - a whopping step up from the 60Hz of conventional displays - to eliminate screen tearing.

Further aiding its gaming capability is its powerful arsenal of the ninth-generation Intel Core i9 eight-core processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GDDR6 graphics processing unit with 8GB of video memory, 32GB of system memory and 3TB of storage space.

Samsung T7 Touch

EXTERNAL SOLID-STATE DRIVE

$222 (500GB), $349 (1TB), $688 (2TB), available from March 16

Designed for both professional and casual users, Samsung's new T7 Touch external solid-state drive (SSD) offers security along with speedy transfer speeds.

It comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner, password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption to secure your data.

It is nearly twice as fast as its predecessor with a reading speed of 1,050MB per second and a writing speed of 1,000MB per second.

Fujifilm X-T200

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$1,248 (with XC 15-45mm kit lens), available end of this month

This is the entry-level model of Fujifilm's acclaimed X-T mirrorless camera series. Weighing only 370g (with battery and memory card), the X-T200 features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor with an advanced copper-wiring design that is capable of processing data 3.5 times faster than its predecessor.

It has a 3.5-inch vari-angle touchscreen display for you to compose photos at creative angles and a high-quality electronic viewfinder with a resolution of 2.36 million dots.

Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT

GRAPHICS CARD

$569

Looking for a value-for-money graphics card? Consider Asus' new ROG Strix Radeon RX 5600 XT.

Equipped with AMD's Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics processing unit (GPU) with 6GB of video memory, it supports a maximum resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels.

It also features three fans with a new design that increases downward air pressure for better cooling.

An advanced on-board controller stops the fans when the GPU's temperature goes below 45 deg C, allowing you to game in relative silence.

Freitag F338 Fox

SMARTPHONE POUCH

$120

For those who dislike using a case for their smartphone, yet want to protect it, the Freitag F338 Fox smartphone pouch might be the answer.

Made of recycled truck tarps, it is designed to hold a large smartphone such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a security flap preventing the smartphone from falling out.

An attached cord lets you carry it crossbody or it can be shortened to wear around your neck. In addition, it has a card slot that can hold two cards, such as an ez-link and credit card.

Uniq Vencer

AIRPODS PRO CASE

$19.90

This ultra-slim silicone protective sleeve helps prevent scratches on the AirPods Pro's charging case.

A reinforced aluminium carabiner lets you attach it with the AirPods Pro to a belt or bag.

It also comes with a colour-matching neck strap that attaches to your AirPods Pro earbuds to keep them in place during your workout. The Vencer is available in maroon, blue, beige and black.

Compiled by Trevor Tan