New Products

Wacom One

DISPLAY TABLET

$549

The Wacom One is an entry-level pen display tablet with a matte 13.3-inch, full high-definition LCD touchscreen display that is said to feel like natural paper.

With the included Wacom One Pen stylus, it allows artists to convert their doodles into a digital format right away. This stylus does not require battery power and supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The display tablet has a foldable stand for better drawing angle and a pen holder to store the stylus.

Razer Basilisk v2

GAMING MOUSE

$129.90

If your favourite game requires you to create many macros and commands, the new Razer Basilisk v2 could be the gaming mouse for you.

It has 11 programmable buttons, including the Basilisk's signature multi-function paddle, for you to map your favourite macros and secondary functions via Razer's Synapse 3 software.

It has a sensitivity of up to 20,000 dots per inch and a tracking speed of up to 650 inches per second, so you can easily outmanoeuvre your virtual opponents.

Nikon D780

DSLR CAMERA

$3,399 (body only)

Looking to improve your photography game? Consider the Nikon D780 full-frame DSLR camera.

It features a 24.5-megapixel full-frame image sensor and Nikon's latest Expeed 6 image processor for a shooting speed of up to 12 frames per second. It is also the first Nikon DSLR camera to use focal-plane phase-detection autofocusing (AF) to deliver faster and more accurate AF during live view and video recording. Plus, with 273 AF points and eye-detection AF, you can be sure of capturing the decisive moment all the time.

Buttons Air

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$329 (Air Round), $349 (Air Hex)

Buttons, the tech company founded by the world-renowned musician will.i.am, has launched Air - a pair of true wireless in-ear headphones.

It comes in two models. The Air Round has an allcircular design, while the Air Hex has a circular shape coupled to a hexagonal structure on its exterior.

The headphones feature 11mm custom drivers for supposedly great sound output and metal oxide ceramic cavities to reduce distortions.

Sony GP-VPT2BT

CAMERA HANDGRIP

$165

The Sony GP-VPT2BT is a wireless camera handgrip designed for video bloggers. It comes with a quick tilt feature that allows for flexible vertical angle adjustment and the ability to switch from normal to selfie mode. An adjustment wheel can be loosened or tightened to fit cameras of different sizes.

In addition, the GP-VPT2BT connects to Sony's latest digital cameras via Bluetooth, thereby allowing users to shoot without cables using the on-grip buttons. It also doubles as a mini-tripod.

Nike React Infinity Run

RUNNING SHOES

$239

The Nike React Infinity Run features Nike's proprietary React foam, said to offer superior cushioning and energy return. It also incorporates the best of the label's Zoom Vaporfly 4% racing shoes, which have prompted calls for their ban in official races due to the speed advantage they provide.

The result is a pair of soft and responsive running shoes with a wide midsole. Its geometry and rocker-like bottom are said to offer a fluid transition from foot strike to toe-off, while reducing the chance of running injuries.

Compiled by Trevor Tan