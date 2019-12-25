New Products

Microsoft Xbox Series X

GAMING CONSOLE

Pricing to be confirmed, available late next year

Microsoft has unveiled its latest gaming console: the Xbox Series X.

It will be powered by AMD's Ryzen Zen 2 processor and Navi-based graphics processing unit (GPU), giving it eight times the GPU power of the Xbox One and twice that of the Xbox One X.

It will support video output of up to 8K and refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It will also come with a new Xbox Wireless Controller.

LG CordZero A9 Ultimate

HOME APPLIANCE

$1,299

Cut your house-cleaning time with the LG CordZero A9 Ultimate, which can vacuum and mop at the same time.

It features an automatic water supply system and two 360-degree rotatable mop pads.

You can set the amount of water supplied to the mop pads, which are continuously kept damp by an electric pump.

Two interchangeable rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are included, so you can swop batteries for up to 80 minutes of continuous cleaning.

Uniq Glase for AirPods Pro

ACCESSORY

$16.90

Protect your new AirPods Pro with the Uniq Glase. Available in all-clear and smoke colours, it is an acrylic sheath for the AirPods Pro charging case.

There are no decorative markings on this protective case to detract from Apple's minimalistic design.

A premium aluminium carabiner lets you easily attach your AirPods Pro to your belt or bag.

Belkin USB-C Multimedia Hub

USB-C HUB

$169, available this month

If you are using a laptop that has only one USB-C port, you might want to get the Belkin USB-C Multimedia Hub.

Connect this hub to the port via its captive USB-C cable and you get two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port (up to 4K at 30Hz), an SD card reader, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a USB-C pass-through charging port (up to 60 watts).

The ports are housed in a sturdy metallic slab that, with its compact size (5.2cm wide and 1.6cm thick), can be easily carried everywhere.

Meze Rai Solo

IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$389

Romanian high-end audio brand Meze has launched its latest in-ear headphones with the Rai Solo.

It features 9.2mm Unified Pistonic Motion dynamic drivers that are said to deliver clear mids and accurate bass.

Each driver is encased in an ergonomic and durable sintered steel shell through the use of metal injection moulding technology. This shell architecture helps dampen the vibration from the drivers for extended hours of listening.

BenQ EX600 Wireless Smart Projector

PROJECTOR

$1,049

The BenQ EX600 is the world's first Android-based smart projector for business use, according to its maker.

It is able to project presentations wirelessly from a smartphone (Android or iOS) or laptop (Windows or Mac).

Furthermore, with USB support, you do not even need to lug your laptop to your presentations.

It has a brightness level of up to 3,600 lumens and can project XGA-resolution images ranging from 60 to 180 inches in size.

Compiled by Trevor Tan