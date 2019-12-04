New Products

Panasonic ToughBook 55

LAPTOP

From US$2,400 (S$3,266)

Built to withstand harsh environments, the Panasonic ToughBook 55 can resist dust, water splashes and drops from up to 91cm in height. This 14-inch laptop can also operate in extreme temperatures - as low as minus 20 deg C and as high as 60 deg C. Yet, it is slim and lightweight for a durable laptop, measuring 32.8mm in thickness and weighing 2.08kg.

It comes with an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 vPro processor, up to 64GB system memory and up to 1TB of flash storage.

Samsung The Frame 2019

TV

$3,599 (55 inches), $5,199 (65 inches)

As its name suggests, The Frame 2019 looks like a picture frame.

It can display your favourite artwork or photo when not in use, while its Brightness Sensor will adjust the screen settings based on ambient light in the room.

In TV mode, it provides brilliant picture quality with Samsung's QLED technology, with deep contrasts and the full colour range.

It comes with Samsung's voice assistant, Bixby, so you can use voice commands to search for your favourite shows or control compatible smart home devices such as door locks or smart lights.

Asus ZenWiFi AC

WI-FI ROUTER

$499

Looking for a fuss-free way to create a home mesh network? Asus' ZenWiFi AC tri-band Wi-Fi router, which has an intuitive set-up process, could fit the bill.

Unlike other mesh systems, this router lets you configure different names for each of its three Wi-Fi bands, so they can easily connect to a 2.4GHz band for wider coverage or to a 5GHz band for faster connection. It also comes with AiProtection Pro for constant protection against cyber attacks.

Sony WI-1000XM2

NECKBAND IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$449, available this month

Sony's WI-1000XM2 neckband in-ear headphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC).

They use Sony's dual noise sensor technology and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 to catch and erase ambient noise respectively. Noise isolation is further aided by the angled earbud design.

With the flexible silicone neckband, comfortable earbuds and 10-hour battery life, you can easily listen to your favourite tunes all day.

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$469, available this month

These luxurious true wireless in-ear headphones come in four colours - tortoise shell, steel blue, white marble and black quartz - and include a hand-polished stainless-steel charging case that ups the luxe factor.

The headphones feature 10mm custom Beryllium drivers for great audio output, as well as dual-beamforming noise reduction microphone arrays for the active noise cancellation function. They have a long battery life of 10 hours, with the charging case adding 30 more.

(Fuse)Chicken Shield Type-C to Lightning

LIGHTNING CABLE

$69

The (Fuse)Chicken Shield Type-C to Lightning cable is not just tough, but it looks the part too.

Wrapped in stainless steel chainmail along its 1m length, this USB-C to Lightning cable is indestructible as well as flexible, according to its maker. Its shiny armour is not only practical, but it is also likely to turn heads when you use it to charge your iPhone at cafes or in the office.

Compiled by Trevor Tan