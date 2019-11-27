New Products

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

LAPTOP

From $3,499

Apple's flagship laptop gets an upgrade in time for the holiday season. The previous 15.6-inch display has been upgraded to a 16-inch Retina display with a resolution of 3,072 x 1,920 pixels. Each display is said to be individually factory-calibrated for accurate gamma, white point and primary colours.

Plus, there is a new keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm of key travel and a stable key feel.

LG Signature 88Z9

TV

$59,999

This is the world's first Oled 8K TV, according to LG. The Signature 88Z9 boasts an 88-inch Oled display with a whopping resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels powered by 33 million self-emitting pixels. This means it has 16 times the number of pixels compared with usual full high-definition TVs.

It also features effective 8K upscaling, improved noise reduction and an integrated 80W speaker system for powerful audio output.

Sony WH-H910N

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$399

Looking for active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones? Consider Sony's WH-H910N.

It features Sony's Dual Noise Sensor technology that is said to cancel out more ambient noise. Plus, its Adaptive Sound Control technology automatically changes the headphones' ANC settings according to the surroundings. To hear announcements or stay safe when crossing the road, hold your hand over one ear cup to reduce the music volume without removing the headphones.

Plus, the WH-H910N's powerful 25mm drivers are said to deliver audio output similar to that of conventional 40mm drivers.

FiiO M11 Pro

PORTABLE MUSIC PLAYER

$1,099

The FiiO M11 Pro is an Android-based portable music player that features two AK4497 digital-toanalog converters complemented by a THX amplifier and independent low-phase noise crystal oscillators for lossless sound.

Using a highly customised version of Android, this player can switch between Android and Pure Music modes. In the Pure Music mode, only the built-in FiiO Music app is allowed to run for the "purest music listening experience possible", according to its maker.

The M11 Pro offers both wireless and wired connectivity, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as 2.5mm balanced, 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced outputs.

Klipsch S1

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$219

If you are looking for a pair of true wireless in-ear headphones for your workouts, the Klipsch S1 might just be for you.

The S1 is rated at IPX4, which means it can resist sweat, moisture and light rain. It uses Klipsch's signature contour ear tips that are designed to sit inside the ear canal. These soft silicone tips are said to reduce ear fatigue and provide an excellent seal for noise isolation and superior bass.

It has a battery life of six hours, with its charging case providing 15 hours more.

Gentle Monster - Huawei Eyewear

WEARABLE

$590, available from tomorrow

The Gentle Monster - Huawei Eyewear is no ordinary pair of sunglasses. It has dual speakers and a semi-open design to immerse you in a layered sound field and clear-sounding audio.

It also creates an audio cavity with directional sound beams to minimise sound leaks and protect your privacy. Dual microphones sited at each of the temple areas offer noise cancellation powered by artificial intelligence.

The eyewear is rated at IP67, which means it resists dust and water. It comes with a portable leather case that doubles as a charger.

Compiled by Trevor Tan