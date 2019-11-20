New Products

DJI Mavic Mini

DRONE

$519

Weighing 249g and having around the same footprint (when folded) as an iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Mavic Mini is the lightest and smallest drone DJI has made. And being lighter than 250g means this drone does not need to be registered.

It can capture 2.7K videos at 30 frames per second (fps) and 1,080p videos at 60fps, as well as shoot 12-megapixel still images. Its three-axis motorised gimbal offers image stabilisation for smooth video footage.

Coupled with the new DJI Fly app, this drone makes flying it as easy as it gets.

B&O Beoplay H4

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$460

Audio brand B&O has launched the second-generation of its Beoplay H4 wireless over-ear headphones with an updated design, support for voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant and USB-C charging. On a full charge, it offers up to 19 hours of play time.

Its ear cushions and headband are made from soft lambskin, while the memory foam in the cushions adapts to the shape of the ears for a snug and comfortable fit.

It comes with three buttons for music and volume control and to activate the voice assistant.

Vivo V17 Pro

SMARTPHONE

$599

Vivo's latest flagship smartphone, the 6.44-inch V17 Pro, comes with the industry's first dual elevating front camera system that consists of a 32-megapixel (MP) wide-angle camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

This Android smartphone has a rear quad-camera system that comprises a 48MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13MP telephoto camera and a 2MP macro camera.

JBL PartyBox 100

WIRELESS SPEAKER

$499

Spice up your party with the JBL PartyBox 100 wireless speaker. Featuring two 5.25-inch woofers and two 2.25-inch tweeters, this water bottle-sized speaker can pump out 160W of audio.

Plus, you can choose from several RGB LED light patterns to liven up your party or let the lighting automatically groove to the music.

Not only can you stream music wirelessly to the speaker, but you can also play tunes from a USB thumb drive. It comes with 12 hours of playtime.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate

GAMING MOUSE

$269.90

Armed with Razer's HyperSpeed Wireless technology - said to be 25 per cent faster than other wireless mouse technology - as well as the 20,000 dots-per-inch Focus+ optical sensor and optical mouse switch, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse offers low click latency with great tracking accuracy.

It has 11 programmable buttons with customisable scroll wheel resistance. There are also 14 customisable RGB lighting zones for you to make the mouse uniquely yours.

Realme Buds Wireless

WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$79, available next month

Designed for use in workouts, the Realme Buds Wireless is rated at IPX4 for sweat-and splash-resistance. Its flexible neckband makes it comfortable to wear during running, while its 11.2mm bass-boost drivers are said to deliver superior audio quality.

The two earbuds can be magnetically attached together when not in use. Its inline remote features three tactile buttons and a microphone for easy control of music and taking of calls.

Compiled by Trevor Tan