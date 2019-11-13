New Products

Fujifilm X-Pro3

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

From $2,699, available this month

This rangefinder-like mirrorless camera comes with a unique display system. By default, you see a 1.28-inch E-ink display at its rear, which shows only the film simulation and ISO settings, so you can concentrate on shooting. Flip this panel down and you get a 3-inch touchscreen to preview images or change settings. The 26.1-megapixel X-Pro3 retains the series' iconic hybrid viewfinder that works both as an optical and an electronic viewfinder. Its weather-resistant body is made of magnesium and titanium.

Fossil Hybrid HR

SMARTWATCH

From $349, available next month

It might look like an ordinary analogue watch with its round face and hour and minute hands. But the Fossil Hybrid HR is a smartwatch with an always-on E-ink display. Thus, it is able to display notifications and other information while telling the time. It doubles as a fitness watch with its built-in heart rate sensor as well as step-and sleep-tracking functions. The best part is its two-week battery life, so you do not need to worry about charging the watch every day.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$158.90

If you are looking for an affordable pair of true wireless in-ear headphones that looks sleeker than the Apple AirPods, consider Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless.

It looks like the AirPods, but comes in stealth black and is adorned with the Razer logo. A pair of silicone earbud sleeves provides a comfortable and secure fit, while its custom-tuned 13mm drivers deliver great audio quality. It is rated to last four hours on a full charge. The charging carrying case that is included provides another 12 hours of battery life.

Secretlab D.Va Edition

GAMING CHAIR

$549 (Omega), $599 (Titan), available next month

For fans of first-person shooter game Overwatch and its popular in-game character D.Va, this gaming chair is a must-have. The Secretlab D.Va Edition is available in two models - Omega (snug-fit seat base) and Titan (levelled seat base) - and features the D.Va's colour scheme of pink and white, with her logo splashed on the front and rear of the chair, while her in-game decals are embellished on the chair's wings. With Secretlab's signature SoftWeave Fabric providing an ultra-soft and fluffy feel, you can sit in comfort while gaming for hours.

Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16

TABLET PC

$4,499

Designed for creative professionals on the go, the Wacom Mobile Studio Pro 16 offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen display as a canvas to use with the included Wacom Pro Pen 2 stylus. The Pro Pen 2 offers virtually lag-free performance with 8,192 pen pressure levels for precision and control, while the 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) display covers 85 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour gamut for colour accuracy and consistency.

Armed with a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia Quadro graphics card, this tablet PC is powerful enough to easily run most graphics-intensive 3D and computer-assisted design software.

Hip Product Factory Lift

SMARTPHONE ACCESSORY

$21.30

Hate to place your smartphone on a dirty table in the cafe while working on your laptop? Get the Hip Product Factory Lift.

Made of hypoallergenic silicone, it is a nifty accessory that lets you mount your smartphone on the display of your laptop without scratching both devices. Once mounted, it allows you to keep an eye on your social media feed or incoming WhatsApp messages while working on your report or presentation.

Compiled by Trevor Tan