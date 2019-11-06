New Products

Samsung The Wall Luxury TV

TV

From $125,000 (73 inches)

The Wall Luxury TV, as its name implies, is designed for luxury residences.

With prices starting at $125,000, it is configurable from 73 inches to a whopping 292 inches with customisable frames.

The TV uses millions of small self-emitting LED pixels for accurate colour representation.

It does not need to be switched off as it doubles as a digital canvas to display paintings or photographs when not in use.

Sigma fp

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$2,888 (body only)

With a footprint less than that of the Apple iPhone 8 and weighing 370g (without battery and memory card), the Sigma fp is the world's smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera, according to its maker.

Inside its die-cast aluminium body is a 24.6-megapixel, full-frame image sensor.

A large heat sink mounted between the fixed 3.2-inch touchscreen display and body allows effective heat dissipation.

Supporting Leica's L-mount lenses, the fp is able to shoot up to 18 still frames per second and 30p 4K videos.

Asus TUF Gaming X3 GeForce GTX 1660 OC Edition

GRAPHICS CARD

$449

Armed with the latest Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics processing unit and 6GB of video memory, the TUF Gaming X3 GeForce GTX 1660 OC Edition is the graphics card to consider when building your gaming rig.

It packs three powerful fans with dual ball bearings for better cooling and durability.

A protective backplate secures the card's components firmly during installation or transportation.

Tile Sticker

BLUETOOTH TRACKER

$59 (twin pack)

The Tile Bluetooth tracker just got better.

With the new version, you can use an adhesive to stick the tracker to your cameras, laptops or any device.

When you need to find your item, use the Tile app to ring the tracker to locate it or look for its last-known location on the in-app map.

Measuring 27mm in diameter and 7.3mm thick, the disc-shaped Sticker is the smallest Tile.

It is also waterproof and has a three-year battery life.

Sony Xperia 5

SMARTPHONE

$1,099

Featuring a 6.1-inch Oled display, Sony's latest flagship smartphone Xperia 5 has a more compact design than its predecessor, the Xperia 1, which has a 6.5-inch screen.

It still has the same 21:9 display aspect ratio and 10-bit tonal gradation for deep blacks and natural colours.

Furthermore, it comes with Dolby Atmos and supports Hi-Res Audio in wired and wireless formats for the best listening experience.

Native Union Clic Card for Apple iPhone 11 series

SMARTPHONE CASE

$69

Still looking for a case for your new iPhone 11? Consider the Native Union Clic Card.

Available for all three models of the iPhone 11 series, it is made of genuine leather sourced from Italy and has a reinforced construction.

Its velvety interior will prevent your iPhone from getting scratched, while its rear card holder provides easy access to your ez-link or credit cards. It comes in black, blue and pink.

Compiled by Trevor Tan