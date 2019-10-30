New Products

Redmi Note 8 Pro

SMARTPHONE

From $329

Looking for a smartphone with a multi-camera system but do not want to spend too much? Check out the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

This 6.53-inch Android smartphone costs less than $400, but has a rear quad-camera system comprising a whopping 64-megapixel (MP) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor camera. It also has a 20MP front-facing camera. Available in storage sizes of 64GB ($329) and 128GB ($369).

Razer Viper Ultimate

GAMING MOUSE

$239.90

The Viper Ultimate is the fastest wireless gaming mouse designed for e-sports, according to Razer. Weighing only 74g, it features Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology and intelligent Focus+ optical sensor for a 20,000 dots per inch sensitivity level and 650 inches per second tracking speed.

Its Smart Tracking technology automatically calibrates across different surfaces to ensure consistent lift-off distance and accuracy. Its eight buttons are independently programmable to cater to the rigours of e-sports gaming.

Garmin Venu

SMARTWATCH

$589

The Venu, Garmin's first smartwatch with an Amoled display, delivers a vibrant and colourful viewing experience. It also looks classy with its 1.2-inch (390 x 390 pixels) touchscreen display surrounded by a metallic bezel.

Among its many features are built-in GPS, all-day heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring and animated on-screen workouts that let you know if you are doing your exercises correctly.

Battery life is rated at up to five days in smartwatch mode, and up to six hours when in GPS mode and playing music.

Sony PlayStation4 Pro Death Stranding Limited Edition

GAMING CONSOLE

$599, available from Nov 8

Those eagerly awaiting legendary game developer Hideo Kojima's next game - the PlayStation4-exclusive Death Stranding - should check out this limited-edition console.

The Death Stranding Limited Edition PlayStation4 Pro console comes in a white matt finish with an illustration of two handprints that form the shapes of the game world's continents.

Included in the package is an orange translucent wireless controller. In addition, there is digital content you can download, including the Death Stranding dynamic theme and other in-game items.

Hip Product Factory Bandit

CABLE ORGANISER

$21.30 (twin pack)

Banish the sight of messy cables with the Bandit by Hip Product Factory.

Made of flexible, microbe-and dirt-resistant silicone with shape-memory properties, it is a cable clip that lets you coil your cables around it to organise them properly.

It doubles as a laptop stand too. Just slide it under your laptop to create a comfortable typing angle and better ventilation for the laptop.

TP-Link Tapo C200

IP CAMERA

$75

This versatile Wi-Fi home security camera features full high-definition video recording, two-way audio, night vision and a micro SD card slot that supports up to 128GB of storage.

Its 360-degree horizontal and 114-degree vertical range provides a large viewing area. You can also remotely pan and tilt the camera using the Tapo Camera app.

Compiled by Trevor Tan