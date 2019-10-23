New Products

LG 27GL850 UltraGear

GAMING MONITOR

$899

This monitor allows gamers to enjoy smooth gameplay and flicker-free images with its fast refresh rate of 144Hz and ultra-fast response time of 1 millisecond. With its 27-inch high-resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) nano in-plane switching display, it offers minimal colour shift regardless of the viewing angle. Supporting the HDR10, DCI-P3 98 per cent and sRGB 135 per cent colour gamuts, it promises accurate colour reproduction and high dynamic range. It is also compatible with the Nvidia G-Sync technology to prevent screen tearing.

HyperX Alloy Origins

GAMING KEYBOARD

$199

The Alloy Origins RGB gaming keyboard comes with the latest HyperX Red and HyperX Aqua (available next year) mechanical switches. The Red comprises linear switches that are quick and relatively quiet, while the Aqua comprises tactile switches that prioritise accuracy over speed with a louder click sound. The keyboard has a full aluminium body to ensure rigidity, stability and durability. Its three tilt levels provide optimal typing and gaming ergonomics. It also uses a detachable USB-C cable, making it easy to carry around.

Astell&Kern AKT9iE

IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$1,999

The AKT9iE in-ear headphones are designed for use with Astell&Kern's digital audio players. Manufactured by hand in Germany, these high-end headphones feature an acoustic vent port design and a two-layer acoustic filter to deliver warm bass and smooth highs.The use of silver and copper hybrid cables, said to provide a low electrical resistance, adds further smoothness to the audio quality.

Razer Raion

GAME CONTROLLER

$139.90

Designed for enthusiasts of fighting games, the Razer Raion PlayStation 4 controller features a six-button layout and a tactile eight-way directional pad, along with traditional shoulder and trigger buttons. The six-button layout on the face of the fightpad - similar to arcade sticks - allows for greater variety of combo attacks for both standard and "claw grip" style gamers. A competition mode disables extra buttons to ensure uninterrupted gaming and prevent unintended button presses.

Nikon Z 50

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Nikon's Z mirrorless camera series started with full-frame models, but there is now an APS-C variant - the Z 50. It uses a 20.9-megapixel APS-C image sensor, which has a 1.5x crop factor, and comes in a lighter and smaller form factor than its full-frame cousins. The Z 50 has a touchscreen display that tilts 180 degrees downwards for selfies and a built-in Oled electronic viewfinder for composing photos. It can shoot up to 11 still images a second and records 4K videos.

Oppo Reno2

SMARTPHONE

$899, available from Saturday

The Oppo Reno2 has an excellent screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 per cent while its 6.5-inch Amoled display has a maximum brightness of 800nits, comparable to major flagship smartphones like the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

This Android smartphone also has a "shark fin" pop-up 16-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera. Its rear quad-camera system consists of a 48MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP monochrome camera.

