New Products

Samsung CRG5

GAMING MONITOR

$548

Forget 144Hz gaming monitors, the Samsung CRG5 packs a whopping refresh rate of 240Hz.

This 27-inch, full high-definition curved gaming monitor can display 240 frames per second to virtually eliminate lag, reduce blurring and allow for a much smoother gaming experience.

In addition, it supports the Nvidia G-Sync technology, which reduces screen tearing and stuttering with gaming rigs that use Nvidia graphics cards.

GoPro Max

360-DEGREE CAMERA

$740, available Oct 24

The GoPro Max 360-degree action camera is able to shoot smooth 360-degree 5K videos, thanks to its Max HyperSmooth technology.

It is water-resistant to a depth of 5m with its included lens cover and has a front touchscreen display that makes it convenient for users to take selfie stills (at a 16.6-megapixel resolution) or conduct video blogging.

Unlike its predecessor, the Fusion, which needs two microSD cards, the Max requires only one.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S

GAMING HEADSET

$485

Armed with 100mm planar magnetic drivers made by high-end audio maker Audeze, the HyperX Cloud Orbit S is said to deliver audio with superb clarity and precision.

It comes with the Waves Nx 3D audio technology for a more realistic audio experience with accurate sound position.

Plus, it uses the Waves Nx head-tracking technology that tracks the tiniest head movements at nearly 1,000 times a second to deliver pinpoint sound localisation for highly realistic in-game audio.

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 5100

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$269

The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 5100 wireless in-ear headphones feature eartips that create a snug seal without deeply penetrating the ear canals.

Four noise-cancelling microphones that tune out wind and background noise ensure clarity in your phone conversations.

On a full charge, it can last 61/2 hours, with an additional 13 hours using its pocket-sized charging case.

JBL Flip 5

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

$179

Around the size of a 500ml water bottle, the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker comes with IPX7 waterresistance, so you can take it anywhere, whether to the beach or to the swimming pool.

Its 12-hour battery life is another plus for outdoor activities. You can easily charge it via its USB-C charging port.

Besides streaming music, it also lets you make and receive calls.

Razer Arctech Pro for iPhone 11

SMARTPHONE CASE

$69.90

Gaming brand Razer has released a line of smartphone cases, called Arctech Pro, for Apple's iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

It uses Razer's proprietary heat-dissipating layer - Thermaphene - that is said to significantly reduce phone operating temperatures, when it heats up during gaming.

The cases also come with a scratch-resistant back plate with four shock-absorbent side walls to protect the iPhone against drops from up to 3m high.

Available in black, white and pink.

Compiled by Trevor Tan