New Products

B&O Beovision Harmony

TV

From $34,500

The B&O Beovision Harmony TV has a neat trick. When it is not turned on, its 77-inch 4K Oled screen rests close to the floor, partially covered by two oak-and-aluminium fronts that house its 7.1 surround sound system. When turned on, the two fronts fan out and the screen rises to a comfortable viewing height.

In addition, the Harmony supports audio streaming protocols, including Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Deezer.

Razer Seiren Emote

USB MICROPHONE

$238.90

The Seiren Emote is the world's first professional-grade streaming microphone with an emoticon display, according to Razer.

The microphone displays 8-bit emoticons that synchronise with live streams and interactions like chat messages, allowing streamers to engage with their audience in a new way. Streamers can choose from more than 100 static or animated preset emoticons, or upload their own static or animated 8-bit images via an editor in the Razer Streamer Companion app.

Canon EOS M200

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$809 (with EF-M 14-45mm kit lens)

Looking for a compact mirrorless camera? Check out the Canon EOS M200. It weighs a mere 299g (body only) and is small enough to fit in most bags.

Yet, it does not skimp on specs, which include a 24.1-megapixel APS-C size image sensor, Digic 8 image processor, 143 autofocusing (AF) points and Canon's proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology for faster AF. Plus, it comes with a silent shooting mode, allowing you to capture photos during presentations or musicals without disturbing anyone.

HP Elite Dragonfly

LAPTOP

Pricing to be confirmed, available next month

The HP Elite Dragonfly 360-degree convertible business laptop measures just 1.6cm inches thick and weighs under 1kg, thanks to its magnesium chassis.

Its 13.3-inch touchscreen display has thin bezels for a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 86 per cent. It has plenty of connectivity options, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Philips 3200 Series LatteGo

HOME APPLIANCE

$1,399

With Philips' new 3200 Series LatteGo coffee machine, you can enjoy a cup of espresso, cappuccino or latte macchiato in the comfort of your home at the touch of a button. Its intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favourite coffee.

The LatteGo can mix milk and air at high speed for a creamy layer of milk froth on your cuppa. Its high-tech ceramic grinders grind coffee beans in 12 different settings, from ultra-fine powder to coarse.

Mujjo Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 11 series

PHONE CASE

$79 (iPhone 11/11 Pro), $89 (iPhone 11 Pro Max)

From Dutch designer label Mujjo, this leather case features full-grain vegetable tanned leather on its exterior and Japanese microfibre lining on its interior.

A pocket at its rear holds up to three EZ-link or similar-sized cards. Available in tan, green, blue and black.

Compiled by Trevor Tan