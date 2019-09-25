New Products

Sega Genesis Mini

GAME CONSOLE

$119.90

Retro-gamers, rejoice. The Sega Genesis Mini gaming console is here and a trip down memory lane beckons.

This miniaturised form of the original 1998 Sega Genesis console comes pre-loaded with 42 classic Genesis games, including Sonic The Hedgehog, Golden Axe and Tetris. It also includes two wired control pads and an HDMI cable to connect to your television or monitor.

Asus ROG Swift PG65UQ

GAMING MONITOR

$6,599, availability to be confirmed

If you are looking for the ultimate gaming monitor, your search could end with the Asus ROG Swift PG65UQ. It features a whopping 65-inch LED 4K high dynamic range display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

In addition, it uses the Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate technology to synchronise the frame rate of compatible GeForce graphics cards to provide, according to Asus, stunning contrast, cinematic colour and low latency.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

GAMING KEYBROAD

$210.90

The Huntsman, Razer's gaming keyboard with linear optical switches, has been downsized to make it easier to carry around.

Dubbed Tournament Edition, it features a tenkeyless design for a more compact form for use at LAN parties and e-sports tournaments.

It has onboard memory to keep all your macro and shortcut settings anywhere you go as well as a detachable USB-C cable for easy set-up and storage.

Fujifilm X-A7

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$1,099 (with 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens), available from tomorrow

The X-A7 is the latest entry-level model of the Fujifilm X mirrorless camera series. It comes with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor that is said to have 8.5 times more phase-detection pixels across its surface than previous models - enabling better tracking of moving subjects.

Its 3.5-inch vari-angle touchscreen display lets users compose shots from creative angles and take selfies easily. It is also compact and portable, tipping the scales at 455g with the kit lens attached.

Belkin RockStar 3.5mm Audio + USB-C Charge Adapter

USB-C ADAPTER

$59

If you have a smartphone with a USB-C port but no 3.5mm headphone jack, the Belkin RockStar 3.5mm Audio + USB-C Charge Adapter might be a handy device to have around.

When plugged into your smartphone, its own USB-C port lets you charge the phone, while its 3.5mm headphone jack lets you listen to music using normal headphones. The adapter also allows for fast charging of the connected smartphone at up to 25W.

Uniq Lino Hue for iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

SMARTPHONE CASE

$26.90

Looking for a case to protect your new iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max? You might want to consider the Uniq Lino Hue.

Available in black, grey, green and pink, this minimalistic case features a hybrid silicone material with dual-layer protection that is said to protect against drops on concrete surfaces from a height of 2m. The micro-fibre lining on its interior helps ensure your iPhone is free from scratches.

Compiled by Trevor Tan