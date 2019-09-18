New Products

Insta360 Go

ACTION CAMERA

$299

Weighing 18.3g and measuring 4.9cm by 2.1cm by 1.4 cm, the Insta360 Go is a tiny action camera. It comes with a clip, a pivot stand and a magnet pendant that lets you place it anywhere - whether attached on your cap or worn like a necklace.

This IPX4 water-resistant device is able to shoot slow-motion videos at up to 100 frames per second with a resolution of 1,600 x 900 pixels.

Sony a6600

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Price to be confirmed, available next month

The Sony a6600 mirrorless camera features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor and Sony's latest Bionz X image processor.

It can shoot up to 11 frames per second and has 425 phase-detection autofocusing (AF) points that cover around 84 per cent of the image area and 425 contrast-detection AF points for reliable AF in dim light.

A five-axis optical image stabilisation system helps combat camera shake.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar

GPS RUNNING WATCH

From $1,499

The Fenix 6X Pro Solar is the first Garmin GPS watch with a solar charging function. It uses a transparent solar charging lens, dubbed Power Glass, to allow solar charging to take place, adding three more days of battery life to the watch, according to Garmin.

It has a 1.4-inch circular display, which is larger than the Fenix 5's 1.2-inch display, along with all the fitness and sports tracking features you would expect from a Fenix watch.

Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ

GAMING MONITOR

$749

This 31.5-inch (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) curved gaming monitor with an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate features Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology.

It allows motion blur reduction and adaptive-sync to be enabled at the same time, which helps eliminate ghosting and tearing for sharp visuals and high frame rates.

It also has Shadow Boost technology to brighten dark areas, making it easier to spot enemies hidden in the dark during games.

Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$599

Beyerdynamic's latest wireless over-ear headphones, the Lagoon ANC, have microphones both on the headphones' casing and inside the ear cups to detect unwanted noise, which is cancelled out with a counter-noise wave produced by the headphones.

The ear-cup cushioning is made of high-quality memory foam and artificial leather for excellent comfort and fit.

Sony PlayStation4 Pro Fifa 20 Bundle Pack

GAME CONSOLE BUNDLE

$629, available from Sept 27

This is a great time to upgrade your PlayStation4 (PS4) console to the latest PS4 Pro while getting the new Fifa 20 game with this bundle.

It includes a jet-black PS4 Pro gaming console with 1TB of storage, two DualShock 4 wireless controller and the Fifa 20 Blu-ray Disc.

You also get bonus content for the game, such as a Fifa 20 Ultimate Team voucher that includes one Rare Gold Player Pack and three Icon players for a five-game loan.

Compiled by Trevor Tan