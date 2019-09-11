New Products

Huawei Nova 5T

SMARTPHONE

$598, available from Saturday

The Huawei Nova 5T might be a mid-range smartphone, but it has features that come close to those of flagship models, such as its Kirin 980 AI processor and 8GB system memory that ensures smooth mobile gaming.

This 6.26-inch Android smartphone also features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for detailed selfies. Its rear four-camera system comprises 16-megapixel ultra-wide, 48-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth cameras.

Fitbit Versa 2

SMARTWATCH

$318, available from Sunday

Versa 2, Fitbit's next-generation smartwatch, has a larger Amoled display than any other Versa watches.

Its new Sleep Score feature scores sleep quality based on data collected by the smartwatch. Also new is a sleep mode that disables the smartwatch's quick-view display and notifications during a preset period, allowing you have a better rest.

Sony E 16-55mm F2.8 G

LENS

Pricing to be confirmed, available this month

With a large constant f/2.8 aperture throughout its focal range of 16mm to 55mm (24mm to 82.5mm in 35mm equivalent), this is a versatile lens for Sony's APS-C E-mount mirrorless cameras.

Two advanced aspherical and two aspherical glass elements suppress chromatic aberration for corner-to-corner sharpness, while three extra-low dispersion glass elements reduce chromatic aberration and colour bleeding to a minimum.

Plus, its nine-blade circular aperture mechanism ensures beautiful bokeh effect.

X-mini Liberty+

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$119.90

Local audio firm X-mini has launched a new pair of true wireless in-ear headphones with the Liberty+. It features 6mm dynamic drivers with graphene coating for clear audio output. Each earbud comes with its own microphone, so you can use each earbud independently.

The Liberty+ is rated at IPX7, meaning it can handle sweaty workouts without issues. It also impresses with its nine-hour battery life, with its charging case providing up to a further 45 hours.

Canon EOS M6 Mark II

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$1,249 (body only), available at the end of the month

With its body weighing just 408g and compact enough to fit in a shirt pocket, the Canon EOS M6 Mark II is a mirrorless camera that can be easily carried everywhere. Yet, it features a 32.5-megapixel APS-C image sensor, Canon's Digic 8 image processor for still shooting speeds of up to 30 frames per second, 4K video recording capability and five-axis digital image stabilisation to reduce camera shake.

You can compose your shots using the camera's 3-inch touchscreen display or via the optional electronic viewfinder EVF-DC2.

SuperSolid XG340R

PC MONITOR

$679

Home-grown monitor brand SuperSolid has delivered another solid PC monitor with the XG340R.

Its 34-inch 21:9 display has a 1500R curvature that is said to complement the human eye's natural curvature for peak immersion. With a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels, a contrast ratio of 3,000:1 and a fast refresh rate of 100Hz, it is a display that suits both creative professionals and gamers, whether for work or leisure.

Compiled by Trevor Tan