New Products

Asus ZenBook Flip 13

LAPTOP

$1,898

The ZenBook Flip 13 is the world's most compact convertible 13.3-inch laptop, according to its maker Asus. It weighs just 1kg and is only 1.69cm thick.

Its 360-degree ErgoLift hinge holds the display securely at any angle, and tilts the keyboard to a comfortable typing angle when the lid is opened beyond 135 degrees. It comes with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of system memory and 1TB of flash storage.

Vivo S1

SMARTPHONE

$399

Looking for a smartphone that does not cost an arm and a leg? Consider the latest Vivo S1. It comes with a 6.38-inch Super Amoled display with a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio - thanks to its in-display fingerprint sensor and a tiny notch housing a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a rear triple-camera system comprising a 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Cooler Master MasterCase H100

PC CASING

$99

If you are a PC gamer looking to assemble a compact gaming rig, consider the Cooler Master MasterCase H100.

This mini-ITX PC casing has a footprint of 31cm by 30cm and is 21cm tall. Yet it can house a 200mm RGB fan, four 2.5-inch solid-state drives and a full-sized ATX power supply. Mesh grilles for cooling form its entire front panel and part of the top panel. It even has a built-in carry handle.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3

SMARTPHONE GIMBAL

US$105 (S$145)

DJI's smartphone gimbal gets its annual upgrade with the Osmo Mobile 3. It is foldable, making it small enough to fit in a backpack.

Its new design also improves its operation, with buttons on the handle that make it easy to control the gimbal's movements. For instance, just press a button to switch a mounted smartphone from portrait to landscape orientation.

Whitestone Dome Glass for Note 10/10+

SMARTPHONE SCREEN PROTECTOR

$70

Protect the gorgeous display of your new Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ with the Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector.

Its patented liquid glass technology is said to create an impenetrable edge-to-edge barrier between protector and screen. It comes with an installation kit that includes an alignment frame and ultra-violet curing light to prevent air bubbles or any errors during installation.

Adidas Pulseboost HD

RUNNING SHOES

$200

The Pulseboost HD is the first pair of Adidas running shoes to feature the new Boost HD - an evolution of Adidas' Boost midsole technology that provides more stability to allow quicker change in directions by the runner, but with the same comfort level and high energy return of the original Boost.

The shoes also feature the new and highly stretchable Adapt Knit upper and a rubber sole said to be developed by artificial intelligence for maximum grip on any surface.

• Compiled by Trevor Tan