New Products

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

TABLET

From $998, available from Saturday

Looking for a high-performance Android tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has the specs to satisfy.

They include a 10.5-inch Super Amoled display, as well as quad-speaker sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos for your entertainment needs. In addition, using the included S Pen stylus, you can convert handwritten notes into digital text for easy export to Microsoft Word. You can also use the S Pen to remotely control the S6's camera when taking selfies.

Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad

CHARGING PAD

$209, exclusive at Apple stores

The Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is the perfect charging station for Apple fans who use the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

It comes with a charging connector that holds an Apple Watch at an optimal viewing angle, while a dedicated AirPods charging slot on the charging pad ensures charging begins on contact. Its 7.5W fast wireless-charging pad can charge iPhones fitted with cases up to 3mm thick.

Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac

SOFTWARE

From $123.03 (annual subscription)

Parallels Desktop 15 (PD15) is the latest version of the long-running virtualisation software that allows users to run the Windows operating system and its applications on Mac computers.

A new feature is the support for Microsoft's DirectX 11 technology, allowing users to play compatible Windows games and run computer-assisted design apps such as AutoDesk 3DS Max. Plus, it will support some new features in the upcoming macOS Catalina, such as SideCar, which allows an iPad to be used as a second screen.

DJI Ronin-SC

CAMERA GIMBAL

$499

Designed for mirrorless cameras, the Ronin-SC handheld gimbal lets users capture steady videos when they are recording in freehand.

It does so by having an unlimited pan axis, so the camera stays steady regardless of the panning movements.

Plus, its design places the camera above the roll axis, allowing the camera's display to be free from obstruction during shooting. At 1.1kg, it is 41 per cent lighter than its predecessor and can be taken apart easily to fit into backpacks.

Ariston Aures Smart RS

HOME APPLIANCE

$299

Ariston's Aures Smart RS comes with a feature that most electric instant water heaters lack - a rain shower.

It is the company's first constant temperature electric instant water heater with a rain shower.

The rain shower accessories come in a luxurious finishing and can be easily installed without the need for major renovation work.

ITSkins Hybrid Clear for Galaxy Note10/Note10+

SMARTPHONE CASE

$29.90

Picking up your pre-ordered Samsung Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ soon? You might want to pick up the ITSkins Hybrid Clear case too.

This case has air-pocketed crowns and edges that absorb and disperse shock on impact, while its raised edges protect the device against face-down drops from heights of up to 2m.

Its clear and anti-yellowing back plate ensures others can admire the beauty of your new smartphone.

Compiled by Trevor Tan