New Products

Aftershock Forge 15 Elite

GAMING LAPTOP

From $1,601

Looking for a gaming laptop at an affordable price? Consider Aftershock’s latest Forge 15 Elite.

Despite being priced from just $1,601, it features Intel’s latest ninth-generation processor, Nvidia’s new GTX 1660 Ti graphics processing unit and a 15.6-inch full high-definition display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. And to prevent the laptop from heating up, it uses a vapour heat pipe system with liquid crystal polymer fans for better airflow and heat transfer.

HyperDrive 9-in-1 USB-C Hub

USB-C HUB

$159.99

If you are using a laptop that has only one USB-C port, the Hyper- Drive 9-in-1 USB-C Hub might be the only USB-C adapter you need.

As its name implies, it turns your laptop’s single USB-C port into nine ports – three USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 4K HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a USB-C power delivery 60W port, an SD card slot and a microSD card slot. It has an aluminium enclosure and is available in silver and space-grey.

Soundstream Picasso

BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

$219

Stream your favourite music at your next poolside party with the Soundstream Picasso wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Its water resistance rating of IPX7 means it is able to withstand water splashes. Its digital signal processor promises high-fidelity sound with enhanced bass. Its rechargeable battery can last up to eight hours of continuous use.

Fossil Carlyle HR

SMARTWATCH

$509

The Fossil Carlyle HR features the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip with the latest Wear OS by Google for better battery life than its predecessors.

In addition, it comes with a swim-proof speaker that lets you hear the responses from Google Assistant when you ask the voice assistant questions. Fossil has also developed a proprietary app – available later this year – that lets iPhone users answer tethered calls directly using this smartwatch – a first on any Wear OS device.

BenQ SW270C

MONITOR

$1,299

Designed for photographers, this 27-inch USB-C monitor offers 99, 100 and 97 per cent of the Adobe RGB, sRGB/Rec.709 and DCI-P3/Display P3 colour spaces respectively, thereby allowing photographers to tweak colours accurately.

Its Uniformity Technology ensures screen-wide colour consistency, while a shading hood prevents glare and the impact of ambient lighting.

Karcher FC 5

HOME APPLIANCE

$798

Unlike most handstick vacuum cleaners, the Karcher FC 5 is able to pick up wet and dry dirt at the same time with its two rotating microfibre rollers. These rollers are continuously moistened to support the wet wiping function.

The dirty vacuumed water is drawn to a separate tank, making disposal easy. When placed in its docking station, the FC 5 will start its self-rinsing function to clean the rollers.

Compiled by Trevor Tan