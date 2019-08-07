New Products

Samsung Blackpink Special Edition

$1,198

Fans of Korean girl pop group Blackpink will not want to miss out this special bundle by Samsung.

It consists of a Samsung Galaxy A80 smartphone, a Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch and a pair of Galaxy Buds true wireless in-ear headphones - all finished in pink and black accents.

In addition, the special-edition A80 will feature special Blackpink content such as boot-up animation, always-on display, themes and icons, while the Watch Active has stylish Blackpink-themed watch faces.

Sony RX100 VII

$1,649, available this month

Powered by a 1-inch 20-megapixel Exmor RS image sensor and the Bionz X image processor, the Sony RX100 VII has the world's fastest autofocus acquisition time of 0.02 seconds, according to its maker.

Its 24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 lens lets users quickly switch from taking wide-angle landscape photos to close range shots of, say, their pet dog running on the beach.

The camera is able to shoot up to 90 frames per second to make sure the user can capture the best moment.

Belkin Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand

$74

The Belkin Boost Charge can charge Apple's Qi-compatible smartphones such as the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone 8, in either portrait or landscape orientation. The wireless charging works even if the iPhone has a case that is 3mm thick.

RHA WIRELESS FLIGHT ADAPTOR

$98

You can now use your true wireless in-ear headphones or any Bluetooth headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment content, with RHA's Wireless Flight Adaptor.

This Bluetooth adaptor comes with two jacks that fit - separately or together - in the audio ports of in-flight entertainment systems, and connects to your wireless headphones for you to enjoy in-flight music and movies.

With its 16-hour battery life, it can last a non-stop flight from Singapore to San Francisco.

Casio G-Shock x SKL0

$299

Casio has teamed up with Singaporean street artist Sam Lo, also known as Sticker Lady, to create the G-Shock x SKL0 timepiece to celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday.

Based on the G-Shock GX-56BB model, the timepiece features a custom-designed watch band in vivid colours inspired by Singapore's melting pot of cultures, as well as motifs such as lucky coins and camera lenses to symbolise the country's modern-day cultural elements.

The word, Majulah, and five stars on the watch band add to the Singapore touch. Limited to 300 pieces.

Under Armour Hovr Infinite Singapore

$229

To celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday, Under Armour has launched a special Singapore edition of its Hovr Infinite running shoes.

Inspired by the iconic Merlion, the shoes feature a scale pattern running over the uppers, with wavy-striped detailing on the sides. In addition, there is an "SG" word on the tongue attachment and lace tips of the shoes. Limited to 600 pairs.

Compiled by Trevor Tan