New Products

LG Pra.L Derma LED Mask

BEAUTY GADGET

$1,349

Wear this mask to boost the tone and elasticity of your facial skin. It uses 160 LEDs - 80 red and 80 infrared - to generate long-and short-wave light that penetrates skin at different depths. According to LG, the LED lights are supposed to produce the ideal amount of light for the optimal amount of time, thereby creating positive results without the risk of skin damage.

Lenovo Legion Y740

GAMING LAPTOP

From $2,880

Available in 15-and 17-inch models, the latest Lenovo Legion Y740 features the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics processing units, eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processors and Dolby Atmos speaker system with support for Dolby Sound Radar, allowing you to play the latest games, edit photos and videos as well as binge-watch Netflix.

Both models come with an RGB-backlit keyboard with 100 per cent anti-ghosting properties to ensure every keystroke is registered during those frenetic gaming moments.

Arlo Ultra 4K

SECURITY CAMERA SYSTEM

From $1,199 (two-camera system)

With 4K HDR video quality, colour night vision, wire-free set-up, 180-degree diagonal field-of-view, an integrated spotlight and two-way audio, the weather-resistant Arlo Ultra 4K provides users with more flexibility when it comes to placing cameras for property, home or business monitoring. It comes with a one-year Arlo Smart Premier subscription service (worth $143.88) that uses artificial intelligence to deliver customised notifications and lets users store video recordings in its cloud storage for up to 30 days.

Sony a7R IV

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Pricing to be confirmed, available next month

The new a7R IV mirrorless camera features a 61-megapixel full-frame backside-illuminated CMOS image sensor - the world's largest full frame sensor - that lets it deliver extremely low-noise and high sensitivity performance for maximum image quality, according to Sony.

It also has a five-axis optical in-body image stabilisation system to prevent camera shake and a high-resolution 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder for you to compose your shots.

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III

DIGITAL COMPACT CAMERA

$999

It may weigh just 304g, but this pocket-sized prosumer camera is a powerhouse with its 20.1-megapixel 1-inch image sensor, Digic 8 image processor and 4.2x optical zoom lens (24 to 100m).

You can also capture 4K movies and retrieve frame grabs from the 4K footage, saving them as 8-megapixel Jpeg images in the camera. There is also a livestreaming function, which supports video streaming from the camera straight to YouTube.

JBL Tune 120TWS

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$149

Expect plenty of bass with the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless in-ear headphones, which are equipped with 5.88mm drivers. The headphones also allow for stereo hands-free calls, with intuitive and handy controls conveniently placed on each earbud. The earbuds can last four hours of playback, with the accompanying portable charging case providing 12 more hours. Available in white, blue, black, green, yellow and pink.

Compiled by Trevor Tan