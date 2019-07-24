New Products

Beats Powerbeats Pro

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$328

Beats' equivalent of the Apple AirPods 2 is here with the Powerbeats Pro. Powered by the Apple H1 chip, the true wireless in-ear headphones offer easy pairing and connectivity to the iPhone or iPod.

Ergonomically angled acoustic housings and adjustable ear-hooks, along with four different-sized pairs of ear-tips, ensure a good fit for your ears.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

SMARTPHONE

From $139

If you are looking for a really affordable Android smartphone, consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A.

It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, a 4,000mAh battery that can power the smartphone for up to two days with normal usage, a 5.45-inch display, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera that supports face unlock.

Available in black and blue.

HP Pavilion Gaming 17

GAMING LAPTOP

From $2,099

With a dual-fan system, wide rear corner vents and additional air inlets for cooling, the HP Pavilion Gaming 17 gaming laptop makes sure the only thing that gets hot is your virtual winning streak and not your wrists.

Powered by the Intel Core i7 processor (up to ninth-generation) and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics processing unit, the laptop offers smooth visuals and fluid gameplay on its 17.3-inch full high-definition display.

Minix Neo S2

USB-C HUB

$160

The Minix Neo S2 USB-C hub provides an additional HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports and one USB-C pass-through charging when connected to a USB-C device.

It also comes with a 240GB solid-state drive (SSD) to store your documents and pictures. The SSD is said to have reading and writing speeds of 385MB per second and 330MB per second respectively.

Garmin Marq Aviator

SMARTWATCH

$3,199

Designed for pilots and aviation enthusiasts, the Garmin Marq Aviator features an aviation-inspired luminous swept-wing design and a multi-link titanium bracelet.

Its mirror-polished 24-hour GMT bezel gives pilots quick access to two other time zones, while the watch face provides a raft of useful information, including airport codes, aviation maps, airport information and weather radar.

Brydge 12.9 Pro

IPAD PRO KEYBOARD CASE

$249

Turn your 12.9-inch iPad Pro into a laptop with the Brydge 12.9 Pro. It has a full-size Bluetooth keyboard with a top row of dedicated iOS special function keys. In addition, the keys are backlit with three levels of brightness.

Forged out of a single piece of high-grade aluminium, it provides a premium feel and protection to the iPad's screen. Its special hinge allows you to adjust the iPad Pro to any viewing angle, from zero to 180 degrees.

Compiled by Trevor Tan