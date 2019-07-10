New Products

Leica M-E (Typ 240)

RANGEFINDER CAMERA

Pricing to be confirmed, available from July 25

The Leica M-E (Typ 240) is the entry-level model of the German camera-maker's legendary M series digital rangefinder cameras.

Its local pricing is yet to be confirmed, but its US pricing is US$3,995 (S$5,440) for the body only. In comparison, prices for the Leica M 10 series cameras start at $10,960 for the body.

The M-E features the M series' iconic design and construction, along with a 24-megapixel full-frame image sensor and a 2GB memory buffer.

Synology DiskStation DS419slim

NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE

$519

Ideal for use in small offices and homes, the Synology DiskStation DS419slim is a rectangular network-attached storage device that measures less than 15cm in depth and weighs just 700g - without hard drives.

It comes with four hard drive bays, supporting up to 20TB in total storage, with 223MB per second reading and 94MB per second writing speeds.

It has two USB 3.0 ports and two 1GB LAN ports.

Garmin vivoactive 3 Element

GPS RUNNING WATCH

$329

Unlike its Forerunner cousins which lack a touchscreen, Garmin's new vivoactive 3 Element comes with a 1.2-inch touchscreen display for more intuitive controls.

In addition, the watch can be personalised with thousands of watch faces, apps and widgets from Garmin's Connect IQ store.

It is preloaded with more than 10 GPS and indoor sports modes, including running and yoga.

Furthermore, it monitors the user's fitness level by measuring maximal oxygen uptake and estimating fitness age.

Huawei FreeLace

WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$128

Made of memory metal and "liquid silicon", this sleek-looking pair of neckband-style wireless in-ear headphones comes with a USB-C plug that allows it to be connected to any Huawei smartphone with a USB-C port and that runs the Emui 9.1 operating system - making for quick and easy pairing.

Its quick-charging function allows for four hours of playback with just a five-minute charge.

Bosch VitaMaxx Vacuum Blender

HOME APPLIANCE

$1,299

If you love to create nutritious smoothies, try the Bosch VitaMaxx Vacuum Blender.

Featuring a 1,000W motor capable of 37,000 revolutions per minute, this gadget creates a vacuum before the blending process that helps to retain up to five times more oxygen-sensitive nutrients, such as Vitamin C, after 24 hours, according to its maker.

In addition, the vacuum process is said to achieve a better smoothie consistency while retaining natural colouring and flavour.

Epson EF-100

LASER PROJECTOR

$1,299

The Epson EF-100, available in black and white models, weighs 2.7kg and has a slim and minimalist design, blending seamlessly into the home environment.

It projects images of up to 150 inches and with a brightness of 2,000 lumens so the room lights do not need to be switched off to see the images.

Its high-contrast ratio of more than 2,500,000:1 allows for rich and vivid images, according to its maker.

Compiled by Trevor Tan