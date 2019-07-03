New Products

Astell&Kern A&Ultima SP2000

PORTABLE AUDIO PLAYER

$5,299, available this month

The SP2000 is the first Astell &Kern model to support 32bit/768kHz and DSD512 (22.4MHz) native playback without compression or loss.

This new flagship model is equipped with an octa-core processor and two digital-to-analogue converters, which are touted by its maker to reproduce the same audio details in an original recording without distortion.

Its new three-dimensional antenna design supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz in 802.11b/g/n/ ac) for better music streaming.

Logitech Zone Wireless Plus

BLUETOOTH HEADSET

$415, available this month

Unlike a pair of conventional headphones with microphones, the Logitech Zone Wireless Plus uses active noise-cancellation technology to allow a person on the other side to hear you in noisy settings.

Answer or end calls by pushing the main button in the centre of the headset's ear cup. You can mute the headset by raising the microphone boom.

The headset also uses Logitech's Unifying USB receiver for easy pairing and smooth connection.

X-mini Liberty S

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$79.90

X-mini's true wireless in-ear headphones get an upgrade with the new Liberty S. It comes with a longer battery life of 41/2 hours, an extra hour more than its predecessor, the Liberty. Using its charging case, the Liberty S can last up to 18 hours.

The new earphones are said to have a better Bluetooth connection so that audio is wirelessly transmitted to them more smoothly.

Like its predecessor, each earbud of the Liberty S contains an independent microphone that allows you to answer calls on one earbud or both of them.

Garmin Edge 830

CYCLING COMPUTER

$629

Cycling enthusiasts will want the Garmin Edge 830 cycling computer on their bikes when they go riding.

Apart from tracking cycling metrics, it features a preloaded Garmin Cycle Map that includes turn-by-turn navigation and notifies the rider of sharp curves ahead. It also allows you to create new rides and courses on the device.

Furthermore, its built-in incident detection feature will automatically send your location to emergency contacts should you get into a crash.

BenQ GW2480T

PC MONITOR

$269

Designed to be gentle on the user's eyes, the 24-inch BenQ GW2480T monitor comes with BenQ's exclusive Brightness Intelligence Technology that is said to continually detect ambient brightness levels and adjust the brightness of the screen accordingly.

It also features flicker-free technology that is said to reduce eye fatigue as well as low blue-light technology to reduce harmful blue light, which suppresses the hormone melatonin that is needed for good sleep quality and eye health.

The monitor has many adjustment options, such as height, tilt, pivot and swivel.

Razer Atheris Stormtrooper Edition

WIRELESS MOUSE

$84.90

The Razer Atheris Stormtrooper Edition is part of the gaming company's Stormtrooper series that includes a keyboard and a mouse mat. Unlike the all-black exterior of the original Atheris, this mouse has a mostly white exterior, with the motif of the Stormtrooper's iconic helmet.

It still features rubber side grips, five programmable buttons and a 7,200-dots-per-inch optical sensor and connects to PCs via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz USB dongle.

Compiled by Trevor Tan