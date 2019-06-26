New Products

LG UltraWide 34WK95U

MONITOR

$2,399

Powered by LG's Nano IPS, or in-plane switching, panel technology, this 34-inch monitor is said to display richer and more accurate colours supporting 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum and 135 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut for expert-level creative work.

With a high resolution of 5,120 x 2,160 pixels, you can have more screen real estate to open multiple applications as well as work on high-quality images or videos.

It offers a host of connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 3.

Canon imageClass MF746Cx

MULTI-FUNCTION PRINTER

$899

Ideal for small home offices and small-and medium-sized enterprises, the Canon imageClass MF746Cx offers print, scan, copy and fax capabilities. It features a fast A4 printing speed of 27 pages (monochrome or colour) a minute.

It also has a single-pass duplex auto-document feeder for both sides of a document to be scanned simultaneously and provides auto duplex printing to save paper. It sports a 5-inch colour touchscreen display.

Cooler Master Caliber R1

GAMING CHAIR

$429

Cooler Master is known for its gaming PC components. Now, it has added a gaming chair to its catalogue with the Caliber R1.

It comes with the brand's signature purple colour scheme and is said to be ergonomically designed for proper posture even when gaming for long periods. The Caliber R1 features height-adjustable gas lifts, movable armrests, a headrest and lumbar support pillows to reduce back pain and neck strain. It can be reclined 180 degrees for the user to take a nap.

Fujifilm instax mini LiPlay

INSTANT CAMERA

$249

Not only does the Fujifilm instax mini LiPlay let you take and print photos, but it also allows you to record audio. It will create a QR code for the recorded audio and add it on the printed photo. Your friends can scan the QR code using a smartphone to re-live the moment the picture was taken.

Instead of an optical viewfinder found in other Fujifilm instax cameras, the mini LiPlay features a 2.7-inch monitor that can help compose photos.

Asustor Nimbustor 4

NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE

$699 (hard drives not included)

Designed for gamers and content creators, the Asustor Nimbustor 4 is a network-attached storage with four hard drive bays and supports up to 56TB of storage.

With Intel Celeron J4105 2.5GHz quad-core processors, 4GB of system memory and two 2.5-gigabit Ethernet ports, 4K live stream videos can be saved directly to its storage drives and this is said to not affect gaming performance.

In addition, it supports more than 12 back-up options, including Asustor Backup Plan for Windows and Time Machine for macOS.

Sony FE 600mm F4 G Master

LENS

Pricing to be confirmed, available in Q3 2019

Sony full-frame mirrorless camera users can look forward to a whopping 600mm f/4.0 prime lens with this. It features an optical design consisting of a large extreme aspherical glass element and an extra-low dispersion one to suppress lens aberrations, as well as three fluorite glass elements to minimise chromatic aberration and colour bleeding. Its 11-blade circular aperture can provide bokeh effects too.

At around 3kg, the lens is the lightest in its class with its durable magnesium-alloy frame. It is also resistant to dust and moisture.

Compiled by Trevor Tan