New Products

LG Hom-Bot (VR66900TWA)

ROBOTIC VACUUM CLEANER

$1,499, available next month

Most robotic vacuum cleaners can only vacuum, but the LG Hom-Bot (VR66900TWA) can vacuum and mop.

This Wi-Fi-enabled robotic vacuum cleaner sucks up dust particles using two extended side brushes and a main anti-tangle brush, while a slide-in mop at its rear - which draws water from a detachable water tank - adds the finishing touch.

It also operates at a very low noise level of 64 decibels - around the level of normal conversations.

Canon iNSPiC (S)

INSTANT CAMERA PRINTER

$219

At only 21.5mm thick and with a footprint of around the size of two ez-link cards placed side by side, the Canon iNSPiC (S) is easy to carry around and allows you to shoot and print instantly. A mirror dome and a built-in LED ring flash around the lens make it easy to take great-looking selfies.

It has a microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB, for storing your photos. Furthermore, using the Canon Mini Print app (available for Android and iOS), it can be connected via Bluetooth to print the photos stored in your smartphone.

Jabees Beeing

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$119

This pair of true wireless in-ear headphones is half the price of the Apple AirPods 2. Yet, like the latter, it comes with a charging case that is compatible with Qi wireless chargers.

Each earbud has a multi-functional button that is used to play and pause music, answer or reject calls, and activate the voice assistant of your smartphone. In addition, the earbuds have an IPX4 rating, meaning they can withstand sweat and water splashes - making them great for workouts.

Cooler Master MasterCase H500

PC CASING

$169

Aimed at do-it-yourself PC enthusiasts, the Cooler Master MasterCase H500 PC casing comes with two 200mm RGB fans on its front with an optional 200mm fan on its top panel for cooling your machine. A magnetic dust filter at the top panel, which aids airflow, further improves its cooling capability.

The case comes with both a transparent and mesh front panel for you to choose between aesthetics and maximum airflow.

Samsung Galaxy Fit

FITNESS TRACKER

$168

It tracks steps and heart rate like what most fitness trackers do. But the Samsung Galaxy Fit can also automatically track your workout, whether it is walking, running or rowing. You can also manually select a specific workout from more than 90 actives in the Samsung Health app on your smartphone.

You can also check messages, time and other notifications when it is paired to your smartphone, via its 0.95-inch full colour Amoled screen. Its 50m water-resistance rating means you can wear it for swimming.

Razer Kraken X

GAMING HEADSET

$79

Razer's latest Kraken X bucks the trend of heavy gaming headsets.

Weighing a mere 250g, it is one of the lightest gaming headsets in the market now. It features 40mm drivers, memory-foam ear cups and padded headband, while supporting 7.1 surround sound on the Windows 10 64-bit platform.

The Kraken X comes in two models - classic black for PC gamers and black/blue for console gamers.

Compiled by Trevor Tan