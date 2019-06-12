New Products

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

SMARTPHONE

$1,199, available from Saturday

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Android smartphone is equipped with a rear triple-camera system that comprises a 48-megapixel (MP) main, a 13MP telephoto and an 8MP wide-angle camera. The three cameras operate in tandem to achieve a 10x hybrid, 35mm-equivalent zoom range of 16mm to 160mm.

There is no notch or hole-punch space on its 6.6-inch display - its 16MP selfie camera is housed in a fin-like module that automatically pops up from the top of the smartphone when you activate selfie camera mode.

Fitbit Ace 2

FITNESS TRACKER

$118

Designed for children, the Fitbit Ace 2 is a swim-proof fitness tracker with a bumper to protect its screen and battery life of up to five days.It is able to track daily physical activities - from steps taken to active minutes - as well as measure quality of sleep.

Using the Fitbit app, you can see your child's activities and set reminders for him or her to move and stretch if he or she has been sitting for too long.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s

LAPTOP

From $1,599

The ThinkBook 13s caters to professionals who need performance and portability. It can be configured with up to an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as up to 16GB of system memory, the AMD Radeon 540X graphics card with 2GB of video memory and 512GB of flash storage.

Its all-aluminium chassis is 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.34kg, while its 13.3-inch full high-definition anti-glare display has narrow bezels. It has a touch fingerprint reader that is integrated with its power button.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

WIRELESS GAMING MOUSE

$249

It might have the same design as the original, but the Logitech G502 Lightspeed has been re-engineered from ground up.

This wireless gaming mouse now comes with Logitech's Lightspeed wireless technology and PowerPlay wireless charging capability. It also features Logitech's latest optical 16K sensor, with a sensitivity of up to 16,000 dots per inch and maximum acceleration of up to 40Gs.

It has 11 programmable buttons and a battery life of up to 60 hours.

JBL Live 650BTNC

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$249

If you are looking for a pair of affordable active noise-cancelling (ANC) wireless over-ear headphones, consider the JBL Live 650BTNC.

Its ANC capability filters out ambient noise, so you can rest well on a long-haul flight or concentrate on your book in a busy cafe. With powerful 40mm drivers, it is able to deliver rich audio with punchy bass.

Wearers can also activate their connected device's Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice assistant by just tapping on one ear cup.

Asics Gel-Kayano 26

RUNNING SHOES

$259

Asics' Gel-Kayano series has been a fan favourite for the past 25 years and is famed for the stability and comfort it provides for overpronators - those whose feet roll inwards excessively during runs.

The 26th iteration of the model is no different. It has increased shock absorption, thanks to the newly designed rear-foot Gel technology. A firmer foam along the inside of the shoe helps prevent overpronation.

Compiled by Trevor Tan