New Products

Jabra Elite 85h

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$428

The new Jabra Elite 85h comes with eight microphones to enable its call and active noise cancellation (ANC) functions.

It also has SmartSound technology, which analyses environmental sound in real time and adjusts audio output accordingly. Plus, you will not have to worry about having to charge it frequently - the headphones last up to 36 hours with ANC activated and 41 hours with ANC deactivated between charges.

Bose Frames

WEARABLE

$299

Bose has released a pair of sunglasses with a twist. Called Frames, it doubles as wireless headphones with an integrated microphone.

Miniaturised Bose speakers - embedded in the sunglasses' temple - direct sound to the wearer. The Bluetooth device connects to the smartphone using the Bose Connect app for more control and software updates.

It comes in two designs - Alto and Rondo - and is available now at Changi Airport and from next Thursday at authorised Bose dealers here.

Secretlab Omega 2020

GAMING CHAIR

$499

The new Omega 2020 from Secretlab's latest 2020 series took three years to develop and features the local gaming chair brand's Prime 2.0 polyurethane (PU) leather that is supposed to be four times more durable than regular PU leather.

The chair also incorporates the company's signature cold-cure foam for comfort and support. A new memory-foam neck pillow has a cooling gel pad to regulate heat from the head and neck.

An added bonus is its increased warranty of five years, up from two years for its predecessors.

Olympus Tough TG-6

DIGITAL CAMERA

Pricing to be confirmed, available next month

If there is one thing a smartphone cannot do, it is capturing underwater footage. For that, you have the new Olympus Tough TG-6 digital camera.

It is water-resistant to a depth of 15m, shock-resistant against drops of up to 2.1m, crush-resistant against a force of 100kg and freeze-resistant to minus 10 deg C.

The 12-megapixel TG-6 features a 25-100m f/2.0-4.9 4x optical zoom lens with a 1.04-million-dot LCD monitor for composing pictures.

Canon Pixma G6070

ALL-IN-ONE PRINTER

$439

Ideal for home and small offices, the Canon Pixma G6070 is able to handle printing, copying and scanning needs with ease. With both wired and wireless connectivity, it allows you to print and scan from your smartphone using the Canon Print Inkjet/Selphy app (available on Android and iOS).

The printer also promises operating cost savings - it prints up to 8,300 monochrome or 7,700 colour document pages on a set of four ink bottles. Supporting auto duplex printing, the G6070 is able to print 13 monochrome pages a minute and 6.8 colour pages a minute.

Dell XPS 15 (7590)

LAPTOP

From $2,899, available end of the month

One of the smallest 15.6-inch laptops in the market, the Dell XPS 15 (7590) now offers better performance with the latest ninth-generation Intel Core processors and by supporting the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processing unit.

It can also be configured with a maximum of 64GB of system memory and up to 2TB of flash storage.

Its UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) InfinityEdge 15.6-inch display is said to deliver brightness, saturated colours and precise details.

It also supports Wi-Fi 6, which is nearly three times faster than the previous Wi-Fi generation.

Compiled by Trevor Tan