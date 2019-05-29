New Products

LG E9

OLED TV

$5,099 (55 inch), $6,999 (65 inch)

Powered by LG's latest a9 Gen 2 intelligent processor and its deep learning algorithm, the LG E9 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) Oled TV is said to display visuals that stay true to the film-maker's vision. It supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) dynamic tone mapping, 4K Cine HDR, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, HDR10 Pro and Dolby Vision for the ultimate HDR experience. Plus, it has Dolby Atmos for 360-degree surround sound.

Not to mention, it supports Apple AirPlay 2 for seamless streaming for content from iOS devices.

Creative Outlier Gold

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$139

Armed with 5.6mm graphene drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and AAC audio for detailed and balanced audio reproduction, the new Creative Outlier Gold also comes with the company's critically acclaimed Super X-Fi (Sxfi) 3D surround sound technology.

The earbuds are said to have an incredible 39 hours at 14 hours playtime a charge.

A sleek aluminium charging case lets users store as well as charge the headphones.

Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$349, available from July

Sony has added a noise-cancelling model to its Extra Bass line of over-ear headphones, with the WH-XB900N.

The headphones deliver the deep and punchy bass that the Extra Bass series is known for. The gadget also features Digital Noise Cancelling technology to cut out ambient noise, so you can hear more details in the music.

If you need to be aware of your surroundings, for instance while jogging, touch the right earcup to quickly lower the volume.

On a full charge, it is said to provide up to 30 hours of music with wireless freedom.

Samsung Galaxy A20

SMARTPHONE

$248

Looking for an affordable smartphone? Consider Samsung's new Galaxy A20.

This Android 9.0 (Pie) smartphone features a 6.4-inch (1,560 x 720 pixels) display with rear dual cameras - comprising a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera - and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

A 4,000mAh non-removable battery provides ample battery life while a rear fingerprint sensor lets users easily unlock the phone. Its 32GB of storage can be expanded to up to 512GB via a microSD card.

DJI Osmo Action

ACTION CAMERA

$519, availability to be confirmed

DJI, better known for its drones, has released its first action camera. It comes with two displays - a 1.4-inch front display and a 2.25-inch rear touchscreen - for easy control and composition.

Its 12-megapixel image sensor can capture 4K footage at 60 frames per second (fps) or 1,080p footage at up to 240fps. It features RockSteady, DJI's electronic image stabilisation technology, to ensure the footage is smooth and stable.

Built to survive the action, it is water-resistant to a depth of 11m and can withstand drops from up to 1.5m.

Casio G-Shock GMW-B5000V

WATCH

$1,349, availability to be confirmed

Last year, Casio released a full stainless steel version of the first G-Shock watch - launched in 1983 - with the GMW-B5000D. This year, we get the G-Shock GMW-B5000V. It has a similar full metal construction, but with an aged finish. Its case and band are finished with black ion plating that is partly removed to yield the distinctive well-used look.

It also comes with special packaging in colours that match the theme of the watch.

Apart from the new finish, the watch is still equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and the ability to receive radio wave time-calibration signals. It also features LED backlight and world time.

