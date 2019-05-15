New Products

Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

GAME CONSOLE

$368, available this month

You will not have to hunt for storage space for gaming DVDs when you get the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition gaming console.

It does not have a DVD disc player to play physical discs. Instead, it has a 1TB hard drive to store games.

To get you started, it comes bundled with three games - Minecraft, Sea Of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3.

Creative Pebble Plus

DESKTOP SPEAKERS

$59

Do not be fooled by its budget price tag. The Creative Pebble Plus is a full 2.1 desktop speaker system. Its two main speakers each has a 5cm mid-range driver angled 45 degrees upwards, while its downward-firing sub-woofer has a 10cm driver to provide thumping bass.

The speakers are powered via a USB connection.

Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua

HOME APPLIANCE

$799

This cordless handstick vacuum cleaner not only vacuums but also mops the floor. It has a water-release system that maintains optimal wetness for hard floors during cleaning. Its main 360-degree suction nozzle is said to effectively capture dust and dirt, while the nozzle's LED lights reveal hidden dirt.

Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1650 OC Edition 4GB GDDR5

GRAPHICS CARD

$329

Looking for an affordable but powerful graphics card? Consider the Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1650 OC Edition 4GB GDDR5. Powered by the Nvidia Turing graphics architecture and 4GB GDDR5 of video memory, it supports up to three monitors via a trio of ports - HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4 and DVI-D. A dual-fan system provides a steady and quiet cooling airflow.

Aukey CB-CL1

USB-C-to-LIGHTNING CABLE

$39.90

With USB-C ports becoming more popular in laptops and power banks, iPhone users are likely to need a USB-C-to-Lightning cable like the Aukey CB-CL1.

This flexible braided nylon cable is durable enough to handle everyday bends and strains.

When used with a power adaptor that supports USB Power Delivery, it can fast-charge your iPhone to 50 per cent battery life in 30 minutes. It has a data transfer speed of up to 480MB per second.

Lego Dragon Boat Race set

TOY

$84.90

As the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 7 this year, draws near, Lego has released a special Dragon Boat Race set for the occasion. The set comprises two dragon boats - in red and green - with each boat having small wheels for racing on flat ground.

Compiled by Trevor Tan