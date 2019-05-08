New Products

Dyson V11 Absolute

HOME APPLIANCE

$999, available from tomorrow

Powered by Dyson's new V11 digital motor, the V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner is touted to be 20 per cent more powerful than its predecessor, the Cyclone V10.

It has microprocessors that automatically adjust the suction power, depending on the type of surface, and it comes with an LCD screen that shows current performance, selected power mode and remaining run time.

Vaio SX14

LAPTOP

From $2,299, available next month

Looking for an ultralight laptop? The Vaio SX14, which weighs just 1.05kg - thanks to its carbon chassis - and measures 17.8mm thick, could be ideal.

It features eighth-generation Intel processors, a 14-inch full high-definition or 4K display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of flash storage. It also has all the ports you need, including LAN, HDMI, VGA, USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as an SD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack. It even has a security lock slot.

Neffos C7 Lite

SMARTPHONE

$99

Running Android Go, which is a stripped-down version of Android that takes up less storage space, the Neffos C7 Lite is a great choice for those looking for a simple smartphone.

It has a 5.45-inch display (960 x 480 pixels), 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space with microSD expansion of up to 128GB. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Uniq Hyde Air

POWER BANK

$59, available this month

This 10,000mAh power bank is no ordinary power bank. It supports full-speed charging with 18W power delivery with its USB-C port.

The Uniq Hyde Air also charges via its USB-A port and wireless charging pad, thus allowing three devices to be charged simultaneously.

An integrated kickstand allows smartphones to be placed in either portrait or landscape orientations.

PlayStation VR Beat Saber All-In-One Pack

GAMING CONSOLE

$449, available from Friday

Beat Saber is an entertaining virtual reality (VR) rhythm game in which players slash at beats of music that fly towards them.

The PlayStation (PS) VR Beat Saber All-In-One Pack includes the PS VR headset, a PS Camera, a pair of PS Move Motion Controller and the PS VR Beat Saber game.

Compiled by Trevor Tan