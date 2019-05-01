New Products

Razer Blade Pro 17

GAMING LAPTOP

From $3,799, available next month

Rebuilt from ground up, the new Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop has a chassis that is milled and cut from a single block of aluminium for a robust frame, and an anodised matt finish to resist scratches.

Its 17.3-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Powered by the ninth-generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia RTX graphics card, it is effortless in rendering graphics-intensive games and complicated video effects. Plus, it comes with an array of connectivity options, including USB-A and USB-C ports and an SD card reader.

Vivo V15Pro

SMARTPHONE

$699, without contract

The Vivo V15Pro comes with an elevating front-facing 32-megapixel camera. It pops up from the top of the Android smartphone whenever you want to take a selfie. This design allows its 6.39-inch (2,316 x 1,080 pixels) display to have no notch. The display also has a built-in fingerprint sensor.

It has three rear cameras, comprising a 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera.

Rimowa x Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$1,280

Premium luggage-maker Rimowa and audio company Bang & Olufsen have come together to create a pair of limited-edition Beoplay H9i wireless over-ear headphones. Made from long-lasting materials like anodised aluminium and genuine leather, the Rimowa x Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i headphones come in light grey to echo the look of Rimowa's aluminium luggage. The package includes a Rimowa aluminium headphone case.

Otherwise, it is the same wireless Beoplay H9i headphones that feature active noise cancellation and touch interface.

LaCie Mobile Drive

EXTERNAL HARD DRIVE

$159 (2TB), $239 (4TB)

Looking for an external hard drive to back up your photos and documents? Consider the LaCie Mobile.

It has a USB-C port and works - out of the box - with both Mac and Windows machines. Buyers also get a USB-C-to-USB-C cable and a USB-A-to-USB-C cable to use with older computers that do not have a USB-C port.

Aviot TE-D01b

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$239

Japanese audio brand Aviot has joined the true wireless in-ear headphones camp with its TE-D01b. It is equipped with Qualcomm's latest QCC3026 chipset, said to have outstanding reception and which reduces audio dropouts to a minimum.

The TE-D01b supports many audio codecs, including aptX, AAC and SBC, so both Android and iOS users are catered for. The headphones are sweat-resistant and has an estimated music playback time of nine hours on a full charge.

Casio Edifice EFS-S550

WATCH

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Inspired by the motorsports world, the new Casio Edifice EFS-S550 has a numbered bezel designed to be used by pit crews during races.

This bezel provides a countdown to a target time, needed for the high-precision team operations in motorsports.

The watch's glass, made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, provides ultra-clear visibility. In addition, the watch is solar-powered so wearers do not have to worry about changing batteries.

Compiled by Trevor Tan