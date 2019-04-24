New Products

Asus VG278QR

GAMING MONITOR

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

Designed for intense and fast-paced games, this 27-inch full high-definition gaming monitor features an ultra-fast 0.5-millisecond response time and a blazing 165Hz refresh rate. Conventional monitors have a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Asus VG278QR is also G-Sync compatible, which means it works with Nvidia Geforce graphics card to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates. It also features Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur technology for more fluid and responsive gameplay.

Canon EOS 200D II

DSLR CAMERA

$999 (with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 kit lens), available next month

The new Canon EOS 200D II is among the more compact and lighter DSLR cameras around (670g, including its kit lens), but it is no slouch when it comes to performance, with its 24.1MP APS-C CMOS image sensor and Digic 8 image processor.

It has a continuous shooting rate of up to 5 frames per second, making it handy for photographing fast-moving subjects like pets. Its 3-inch rotatable touchscreen LCD monitor allows you to take selfies easily.

Secretlab Titan Dark Knight Edition

GAMING CHAIR

$579

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of Batman, local gaming chair brand Secretlab has worked with Warner Bros and DC Comics to create a chair worthy of the Dark Knight himself.

The Secretlab Titan Dark Knight Edition gaming chair has Batman's emblem emblazoned on its front and back. It also features black suede accents that echo the distinctive look of the caped crusader.

Galax GeForce RTX 2070 White Mini (1-Click OC)

GRAPHICS CARD

$729

As its name implies, the GeForce RTX 2070 White Mini (1-Click OC) is a mini-sized graphics card for compact ITX PC casings.

Yet it still features two 80mm fans that provide effective cooling during your gaming marathons.

With 8GB of video memory and Nvidia's RTX 2070 graphics platform that supports real-time ray tracing, it delivers smooth and hyper-realistic graphics for games and productivity apps.

FiiO FA1

IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$179

Unlike most in-ear headphones that use multiple drivers, the FiiO FA1 uses a single balanced armature driver for each ear bud, said to provide better clarity and vocal presence.

Each ear bud weighs just 4.5g and its outer translucent shell features a "ripple-effect" texture for a clean and minimalist look. The headphones come with a waterproof carrying case, which contains a cleaning brush, three pairs of ear tips optimised for bass and three more pairs for balanced sound.

Uniq Flex

CABLE

$34.90, available on Friday

If you have a USB-C-only laptop and an iPhone, you might want to get the Uniq Flex cable. This USB-C-to-Lightning cable allows you to connect both to each other without the need for an adaptor.

Furthermore, the Flex is tested (for up to 50,000 times) to withstand 360-degree bending at its ends. The cable is also spiral-braided with ultra-high tensile nylon to prevent fraying.

Compiled by Trevor Tan