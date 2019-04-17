New Products

Xiaomi Mi 9

SMARTPHONE

$579 (64GB), $699 (128GB)

It may have a price tag that is significantly less than other flagship smartphones, but Xiaomi's latest flagship Mi 9 still packs in the top features.

It comes with a rear triple-camera system, which consists of a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, said to be 45 per cent faster than its predecessor in single-core performance.

Its 6.39-inch Amoled display has an in-screen fingerprint sensor and it supports wireless charging.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$328, available next month

If you like listening to music during workouts but hate to be snagged by cables, the Powerbeats Pro true wireless in-ear headphones are for you.

They feature the Powerbeats series' signature ear-hook design for a firm grip on the ears and, for iPhone users, the new Apple H1 chip that allows for a faster and more stable wireless connection. Simply say "Hey Siri" when wearing them to activate the voice assistant.

Ariston Andris2 Top

HOME APPLIANCE

$459, available in October

The Ariston Andris2 Top storage heater comes with Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled using the Aqua Ariston Net app. The app lets you turn the heater on and off from wherever you are, so you can warm the water before you get home. It comes with Eco-Evo smart control technology, which automatically learns your habit and warms the water around the time you need it.

Asus VivoBook 14 (Z403)

LAPTOP

$1,598

Looking for an affordable but lightweight laptop? Consider the Asus VivoBook 14 (Z403).

It weighs 1.35kg, measures 16.5mm thick and has a 14-inch full high-definition display with bezels that are only 4.1mm thick. Its four-cell 72Wh battery is said to provide up to 24 hours of battery life.

An eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of flash storage completes a package that goes for less than $1,600.

Otterbox Pursuit for Samsung Galaxy S10+

SMARTPHONE CASE

$129

Just parted with your hard-earned money for a new Samsung Galaxy S10+? You might want to get the Otterbox Pursuit case to protect it.

It seals every opening found in the smartphone, has an internal impact liner to absorb shock and comes with grippy side panels that enable you to handle the phone easily with one hand.

The Pursuit case is also available for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ phone models at $109.

Nike Free RN 5.0

RUNNING SHOES

$159

The Nike Free RN 5.0 is meant for lower-mileage runs and runners who like the barefoot feel.

The foam cushioning in the new Free midsoles is firmer, flatter and closer to the ground than the midsoles of the original 2004 models.

The shoes are said to be 26 per cent more flexible and 2mm lower to the ground than last year's models .

