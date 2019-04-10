New Products

Sony RX0 II

ACTION CAMERA

$899, available next Tuesday

Measuring 59mm by 40.5mm by 35mm and weighing 132g, the Sony RX0 II is the world's smallest and lightest premium compact camera, according to its maker.

It is dust-resistant, water-resistant to a depth of 10m and able to withstand drops from a height of 2m and a crushing force of 200kg.

Despite its compactness, it packs premium features, including a 15.3-megapixel image sensor, Sony's advanced Bionz X image processor, a 180-degree tiltable 1.5-inch display and support for 4K 30p internal movie recording.

Cooler Master CK530

MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD

$99

Want a sleek-looking mechanical keyboard you can take everywhere for both gaming and work? Consider the Cooler Master CK530.

This tenkeyless keyboard has a floating keycap design and a brushed-aluminium top plate with a gun-metal hue. Equipped with Gateron mechanical switches, said to have a lifespan of 50 million key strokes, the CK530 promises durability. In addition, its on-the-fly controls allow you to configure the per-key RGB lighting effects and customisation of macros.

Fossil Sport

SMARTWATCH

$489

Using Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip and Google's redesigned Wear OS, the Fossil Sport smartwatch boasts improved battery life and a more stylish interface.

Its new battery-saving mode adds two days of time-keeping display, while its enhanced ambient mode shows certain dials in colour with a stylish second hand.

Its integrated heart-rate monitor ensures all-day tracking and its built-in GPS lets wearers go for runs without their smartphones and still have accurate distance tracking.

Iron Man MK50 Robot by UBTech

TOY ROBOT

$398

This app-controlled humanoid robot - decked in the latest Iron Man MK50 armour - allows you to control its movements, lights and sounds. You can also complete augmented reality (AR) missions to build up his arsenal of weaponry.

Plus, you can create custom moves for the robot by using block-based programming in the app.

You can also customise the robot's face by uploading your own photograph via the app.

Razer Basilisk Essential

GAMING MOUSE

$79.90

The budget version of Razer's Basilisk gaming mouse, the Basilisk Essential has a 6,400 dots per inch (dpi) optical sensor instead of the original's 16,000-dpi one. It retains the original's customisable side paddle, but does not come with interchangeable paddles of different lengths.

Otherwise, the Essential has the original's asymmetrical design, with the side paddle sited on the right of the mouse for easy access with the thumb.

Jabra Evolve 65e

WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$311

The Jabra Evolve 65e neckband-style wireless in-ear headphones pack four microphones that work in tandem for their noise-cancellation feature - two to capture voice and one in each earbud to listen to ambient noise.

Soft memory wire that conforms to the shape of your neck, as well as additional ear-gels and ear-wings in different sizes ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

A USB Bluetooth adaptor enables it to connect to a PC and a smartphone simultaneously.

Compiled by Trevor Tan