New Products

Samsung Q900R Qled

8K TV

$10,999 (65 inches), $16,999 (75 inches), $29,999 (82 inches), $99,999 (98 inches, available at the end of the month)

Get ready for 8K content with Samsung's latest Q900R Qled TV range. Available in screen sizes of 65, 75, 82 and 98 inches, the TVs have a screen resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, or four times more pixels than a 4K TV. They have a peak brightness of 4,000 nits, which is four times that of a normal TV.

Using Samsung's proprietary 8K AI Upscaling technology that taps artificial intelligence, the Q900R TVs are able to automatically upgrade any existing content to 8K resolution.

Insta360 EVO

360-DEGREE/3D HYBRID CAMERA

$648

Insta360 has delivered yet another revolutionary camera with the EVO. It has a compact foldable body with two 180-degree lenses. When folded, the lenses face away from each other and can capture 360-degree content.

When unfolded, the lenses face the same direction, allowing them to capture 5.7K 180-degree 3D video and 18-megapixel 180 3D photos.

The camera also comes with Insta360's famed FlowState Stabilisation technology that makes captured footage look as smooth as if the camera was mounted on a gimbal.

Bosch Flexxo

HOME APPLIANCE

$799

If you have pets at home, this cordless hand-stick vacuum cleaner might be just what you need. With an integrated pet accessory kit, the Bosch Flexxo ProAnimal promises to remove pet hair easily and work 30 per cent faster than regular hand-stick vacuum cleaners.

Its accessories include an electro brush that cleans all floor surfaces. Its 55-minute battery life is enough for cleaning a flat in one go. Currently available at a discounted price of $549 until May 17.

Vaio SE14

LAPTOP

From $1,499, available April 15

Said to be the first Vaio laptop designed for this region, the SE14 will invoke a sense of nostalgia among those who love the iconic and sleek design of the original Vaio range. Weighing 1.35kg and measuring nearly 2cm thick, the 14-inch laptop comes with eighth-generation Intel processors, integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of flash storage.

It has an array of ports that include two USB-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, a headphone jack and a microSD card reader.

Philips S9000 Prestige

ELECTRIC SHAVER

$599

Nothing gives a closer shave than the Philips S9000 Prestige, according to its maker.

With blades said to be strengthened with nano-particles and with multi-direction heads that are able to shave hair that grows in different directions and has different densities, the shaver can easily tackle tricky areas along the neck and jawline. The shaving heads also come with wider and rounder openings to catch more hair in every pass.

Mavin Air-X

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$249

As one of the first true wireless in-ear headphones using Qualcomm's latest TrueWireless Stereo Plus technology, the Mavin Air-X simplifies Bluetooth pairing, reduces latency and consumes less power.

Each earbud weighs only 4.5g, but the battery can last for 10 hours.

The pocket-sized case doubles as a charger to provide an additional 40 hours of battery life. Additional ear-tips and rubber stabilisers allow wearers to find their optimal fit.

Compiled by Trevor Tan