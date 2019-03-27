New products

Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660

GRAPHICS CARD

$399

The Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 packs performance and durability in a small package (17.4 x 12.1 x 3.9cm) by using just one fan, instead of multiple ones, for cooling.

This wing-blade fan has a low drag design and is said to be twice as durable as conventional fans.

With 6GB of video memory, this graphics card is a perfect plug-and-play upgrade for ageing gaming rigs.

Arlo Audio Doorbell

HOME APPLIANCE

$129

You will not miss a ring of the doorbell again with this easy-to-install device that replaces the traditional push-button doorbell.

It will call your smartphone when it is pressed, so you can communicate directly with the visitor - a handy feature when you need to tell the delivery man to come back another time when you are not at home.

You can also tap on your smartphone to reply with a pre-recorded message if it is not convenient to talk.

Apple iPad mini (2019)

TABLET

From $599

Apple's iPad mini is finally updated after 3½ years.

The refreshed 7.9-inch tablet is powered by the A12 Bionic processor, which offers a significant performance leap from the A8 processor in the 2014 model; while its Retina display - with True Tone technology and a wide colour gamut - is 25 per cent brighter.

Plus, it supports the first-generation Apple Pencil so you can doodle on it. Available in capacities of 64GB and 256GB.

Casio XJ-S400UN

PROJECTOR

Pricing to be confirmed, available from June 2019

Designed for educational institutions, the Casio XJ-S400UN projector uses a laser and LED light source system that is said to have a lifespan of up to 20,000 hours.

It can project a full high-definition screen of up to 90 inches from a minimum distance of 257cm, with a maximum brightness of up to 4,000 lumens.

With its built-in Wi-Fi and One-click technology, it lets users connect to it easily without wires.

Innergie 65U

LAPTOP POWER ADAPTOR

$99

Measuring 6cm long and 3cm thick, the Innergie 65U is touted by its maker as the world's smallest laptop adaptor.

The 65W device has six replaceable tips that connect to most laptops (Apple laptops not supported). Three detachable travel plugs let you use it almost anywhere in the world.

Plus, if you use it with Innergie's 18W USB-C Charging Connector ($29), you get a USB-C port to charge your mobile device at the same time as your laptop.

Crazybaby Air 1S

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$279

With each earbud weighing just 4.5g, or as light as a sheet of paper, the Crazybaby Air 1S may make you forget you are wearing them. That is, until you play some music through these true wireless in-ear headphones, which use carbon nano-tube diaphragm technology for ultra-low distortion and excellent sound output across the entire frequency band.

Compiled by Trevor Tan