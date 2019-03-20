New Products

Leica Q2

PROSUMER CAMERA

$7,450

The Leica Q2 is no ordinary compact camera. It is modelled after Leica's legendary rangefinder cameras.

With a 47.3-megapixel full-frame image sensor and a fast Leica 28mm f/1.7 lens, it promises superb image quality. The image sensor also allows users to shoot in 35mm, 50mm and 75mm focal lengths at resolutions of 30 megapixels, 14.7 megapixels and 6.6 megapixels respectively.

Audioengine A2+ Wireless

WIRELESS SPEAKER

$469

The Audioengine A2+ Wireless is a pair of wireless compact speakers - with a 2.75-inch woofer and a 0.75-inch neodymium tweeter in each speaker - that can be connected to a computer, tablet or smartphone via Bluetooth. It also comes with a stereo mini-jack, stereo RCA jacks and a USB input port, allowing it to be connected in the wired mode.

Fitbit Versa Lite

SMARTWATCH

$248

As its name implies, the Versa Lite is the lightweight version of last year's Fitbit Versa. It is also Fitbit's most affordable smartwatch yet.

It might not be able to track the number of floors you climb or your swims like the Versa can, but it will track essential daily activities such as walks and sleep. It has a built-in heart rate monitor as well as a SpO2 sensor that tracks blood oxygen levels. It also works as a smartwatch to display notifications when connected to a smartphone.

Lifeproof Next for Galaxy S10

SMARTPHONE CASE

$99 (for S10e and S10), $119 (for S10+)

Just collected your new Samsung Galaxy S10? The rugged Lifeproof Next might just be the smartphone case you need.

It is built to keep out dust, dirt and snow, as well as to survive drops from a height of up to 2m. Its open-faced design allows direct access to the S10's Infinity O-Display, while its raised beveled edges offer protection if the phone is dropped face down.

Alienware m17

GAMING LAPTOP

$3,799

Measuring 23mm thick and weighing 2.6kg, the m17 is Alienware's thinnest and lightest 17-inch gaming laptop.

Despite its svelteness, it does not skimp on specifications, which include the eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20 series graphics processing unit and Cryo-Tech Coolining technology for dynamic overclocking without the overheating. Furthermore, it comes with an array of ports including USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0 output and mini-DisplayPort.

BenQ EX3203R

GAMING MONITOR

$799

The BenQ EX3203R gaming monitor has a curved, 16:9 ultra-wide 31.5-inch screen, with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

Its high refresh rate of 144Hz ensures fluid images and AMD FreeSync 2 support prevents image tearing, broken frames and choppy gameplay. It supports High Dynamic Range content, so you can enjoy all the visual details in the games you are playing.

Compiled by Trevor Tan