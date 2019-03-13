New products

Muzen OTR Metal

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

$139

With its retro-looking dials and metallic shell, the Muzen OTR (or "On The Road") Metal miniature portable FM radio and Bluetooth speaker is an ode to the 1960s. Listen to music from your smartphone with it or the radio by turning its analogue tuning knob.

It features a 40mm neodymium driver and delivers music for up to 10 hours on a full charge. Available in black, red, pink and green.

Samsung Space Monitor

PC MONITOR

$728 (27-inch) and $898 (32-inch), available from March 25

The Samsung Space Monitor features an integrated arm stand that frees up 40 per cent of work surface space, according to its maker. The arm stand uses a robust hinge for smooth and precise screen positioning. A groove in the stand allows cables to be hidden.

When not in use, the monitor can be pushed against the wall for more working space. The Space Monitor will be available in 27-inch (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and 32-inch (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) sizes.

Dreamcore Odyssey

GAMING DESKTOP

From $1,190

The Dreamcore Odyssey custom gaming PC could be perfect for gamers looking for flexibility and a small footprint. Its aluminium chassis (available in black and silver) measures only 34cm x 28.6cm x 18cm and it supports three 3.5-inch hard disk drives or six 2.5-inch solid-state drives due to its versatile rail and bracket system.

It also supports graphics cards like the top-notch Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080Ti and features one USB-C port and four USB-A ports.

Cooler Master MK730

MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD

$199

PC gamers who need a mechanical gaming keyboard they can carry everywhere should check out the Cooler Master MK730.

It has a minimalist design with a brushed aluminium plate base and durable Cherry MX mechanical switches for your typing and gaming needs. You can also choose from an array of lightning modes and colours to light up the keyboard. A removable magnetic wrist rest makes long gaming sessions more comfortable.

Sony WH-XB700

WIRELESS OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$199, available next month

Part of Sony's Extra Bass headphones series, the new WH-XB700 is said to deliver audio with more vocal clarity and deeper bass. It supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa out of the box, so you can just tap a custom button to ask your favourite voice assistant to play music or answer calls.

You also do not need to worry about this pair of wireless over-ear headphones running out of juice on a working day - it can last for 30 hours of music playback on a full charge.

Aztech WMB250AC

Mesh Wi-Fi router

$499 (triple pack)

Fed up with Wi-Fi signal dropouts at home? Maybe it is time to upgrade to a mesh Wi-Fi router like the Aztech WMB250AC.

The mesh Wi-Fi technology allows multiple units of WMB250AC to operate in a single Wi-Fi network, allowing the signal to be consistently strong throughout the home.

Using the 802.11n/ac Wi-Fi standard, its Wi-Fi speed goes up to 2,100Mbps for multimedia streaming and gaming needs. Each unit of WMB250AC comes with four Ethernet ports for wired connection.

Compiled by Trevor Tan