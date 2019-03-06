New Products

Casio Privia PX-S3000

DIGITAL PIANO

$1,399, available next Monday

For budding musicians who lack the space at home for a regular-sized piano, the Casio Privia PX-S3000 could be ideal. This digital piano measures just 23.2cm in depth but is able to, according to Casio, reproduce the natural temporal changes in tone, as well as changes in volume and timbre depending on the force of the keystroke. It can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker, allowing users to play the piano along with their favourite songs. The PX-S3000 will be launched during the IT Show 2019, which starts tomorrow. It will be available islandwide next Monday.

TP-Link Deco M4

MESH WI-FI ROUTER

$145 (two-pack), $219 (three-pack)

Launching at IT Show 2019, the TP-Link Deco M4 offers an affordable way to cover your entire house with strong Wi-Fi signals. It uses Mesh Wi-Fi technology and requires just an additional Deco M4 unit to provide Wi-Fi coverage of up to 260 sq m - more than enough for a five-room HDB flat - and with Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,167 Mbps. It works with major local Internet Service Providers and their modems. Installation is a breeze - just unpack the routers, download the Deco app and follow the onscreen directions.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$550

The second edition of Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay E8 has a new premium wireless charging case that gives the in-ear headphones an additional 16 hours of playtime, compared with 12 hours for the original. Like the original Beoplay E8, each earbud has a 5.7mm dynamic driver, a small electromagnetic transducer, Near Field Magnetic Induction technology and a Bluetooth 4.2 chip with Digital Sound Processing for uninterrupted dynamic sound tuning. You can also tune the sound to your liking using the Bang & Olufsen app (available on Android smartphones and iPhones).

Astell & Kern Diana

IN-EAR MONITOR

$1,199

The Astell & Kern Diana in-ear monitors (IEMs) are designed by Jerry Harvey Audio, renowned for making custom IEMs - which are professional-grade in-ear headphones - for musicians.

The Diana features Jerry Harvey Audio's patented "Freqphase" technology, which uses precisely cut tube lengths for high, mid and low frequency drivers to minimise the phase shift of sound frequencies for highly accurate music reproduction.

Sony CFexpress Type B

MEMORY CARD

Pricing to be confirmed, available from second quarter of this year

Photographers and videographers looking for the fastest memory card can look forward to Sony's CFexpress Type B, which features the latest PCIe Gen 3 interface standardised by the CompactFlash Association. Its reading speed of up to 1,700MB per second is around three times faster than Sony's current CFast memory card, while its writing speed of up to 1,480MB per second allows for high-resolution images or highbitrate videos to be recorded without any issues. It is also able to withstand being dropped from a height of up to 5m.

Asics Metaride

RUNNING SHOES

$399

It took Asics two years to develop Metaride, the company's first energy-saving running shoes. A combination of Asics' Flytefoam, GEL and the new Guidesole technologies is said to enhance responsiveness during foot strikes, reduce muscle fatigue and lead to a smooth running motion. It also has 3D Guidance Line technology, which places the shoe's centre of gravity towards the rear foot to help runners swing through each stride quickly and easily.

Compiled by Trevor Tan