New products

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

TABLET

Pricing to be confirmed, available in the second quarter of this year

Measuring 5.5mm thick, the Galaxy Tab S5e is Samsung's thinnest tablet yet. And it weighs just 400g.

Yet, this Android tablet manages to pack a 10.5-inch Super Amoled display (2,506 x 1,600 pixels) and an octa-core processor, with up to 6GB of system memory. It comes with internal storage of up to 128GB and storage can be expanded to 512GB via a microSD card.

Plus, it is said to have a long-lasting battery life of up to 141/2 hours. It will be available here in gold and black.

Pioneer DMH-ZS8250BT

IN-CAR MULTIMEDIA RECEIVER

$1,149

Many in-car multimedia receivers have specific dimensions, such as single-DIN or double-DIN, but not the latest Pioneer DMH-ZS8250BT.

This modular system can be installed in single-DIN, double-DIN or even non-DIN configurations.

DIN stands for Deutsches Institut fur Normung, the German standards organisation that created the original standard for car head units that people still use today.

The receiver features a large 8-inch touchscreen display which makes viewing easy and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can mirror your smartphone's features on it.

Logitech G933s 7.1 Lightsync

WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET

$299

Featuring Logitech's Pro-G 50mm drivers, the G933s 7.1 Lightsync wireless gaming headset is said to deliver deep bass, clean highs and a highly detailed cinematic sound.

It features DTS Headphone:X 2.0, a surround-sound technology that simulates the 3D environment of compatible audio, thus allowing you to know the direction of approaching enemies or shots.

You can use the gaming headset wirelessly with a 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or in the usual wired way via a 3.5mm audio jack.

Synology DiskStation DS1019+

NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE

$1,019 (without hard drives)

This five-bay desktop network-attached storage features a quad-core processor, 8GB of system memory and dual M.2 NVMe solid-state storage (SSD) slots. Thus, you can install M.2 NVMe SSD cache for super-fast performance without occupying any of the bay drives.

The DS1019+ can be expanded to 10 drive bays with expansion units for a storage capacity of up to 140TB. It has sequential writing and reading speeds of more than 225MB per second.

Paw Patrol Uni Headphone

OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$26.90

If your kids love the Paw Patrol cartoon series, this pair of over-ear headphones will spark a lot of joy without hurting their ears.

The Paw Patrol Uni Headphone has 30mm drivers with sound level restricted to 85dB, which is generally regarded as the limit when sound becomes harmful.

This prevents children from turning up the volume too high. It has an adjustable headband with the ear cups made of anti-allergic soft fabric.

Fujifilm X-T30

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

$1,399 (body only), availability to be confirmed

Fujifilm has added another model to its critically acclaimed X-series of mirrorless cameras, with the compact and lightweight X-T30.

Despite weighing a mere 383g (body only), the retro DSLR-like mirrorless camera is equipped with Fujifilm's latest X-Trans CMOS 4 26.4-megapixel image sensor and X-Processor 4 image processing engine, and is capable of shooting up to 30 frames per second. You can compose photos using either its built-in electronic viewfinder or tiltable 3-inch display.

Compiled by Trevor Tan