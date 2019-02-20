New products

Panasonic Lumix S1R

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Pricing to be confirmed, available in April

Panasonic has revealed the full specifications of its upcoming mirrorless camera, the Lumix S1R. They include a mouth-watering 47.3-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and a High Resolution mode for shooting 187-megapixels stills.

The S1R will use the L-mount, developed by Leica, and supports L-mount lenses made by Leica and Sigma. It will come with a tiltable 3.2-inch display and an ultra high-resolution electronic viewfinder.

ROG Strix XG438Q

GAMING MONITOR

Pricing and availability to be confirmed

PC gamers looking for the best playing experience should consider the ROG Strix XG438Q. This 43-inch gaming monitor is the world's biggest 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) gaming monitor to support AMD's Freesync 2 HDR technology, according to its maker. FreeSync 2 HDR reduces visual tearing and offers smoother gameplay and high dynamic range when used with AMD Radeon graphics cards.

The XG438Q has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a response time of four milliseconds and offers 90 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. It comes with three HDMI 2.0 input ports, a DisplayPort port and a pair of 10W speakers.

Razer Huntsman Quartz Edition

GAMING KEYBOARD

$229.90

If you are tired of black keyboards, check out the new pink version of the Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard - dubbed the Quartz Edition.

Unlike most mechanical gaming keyboards in the market, the Huntsman uses Razer's Opto-Mechanical, or optical mechanical, switches. They work by having a constant beam of light blocked by the switch stem under each key. When a key is pressed, light passes through to register a key press. Thus, you can game at the speed of light while marvelling at the keyboard's gorgeous pink exterior.

The Nuraphone

OVER-EAR HEADPHONES

$629, available on March 7

This is not your usual over-ear headphones. The Nuraphone learns and adapts to your hearing.

It works by emitting a range of tones into the ear and then measuring the very faint sounds that the ear generates in response. The measurements are used to create a unique hearing profile that lets the headphones sonically shape any music that is being played to match the listener's hearing and to deliver all the details of the music.

BetterAir BioLogic

PORTABLE AIR PURIFIER

$299

You can have clean air wherever you go with the BetterAir BioLogic portable air purifier.

About the size of a 500ml water bottle, the USB-rechargeable device is designed to continuously "clean" spaces of up to 30 sq m. Unlike conventional air purifiers, the BioLogic releases "environmental probiotics" that are said to inhibit the growth of contaminants such as mould, bacteria and allergens.

It also eliminates bad odours generated by harmful germs.

Adidas Ultraboost 19

RUNNING SHOES

$280, available from tomorrow

The Adidas Ultraboost running shoes series is renowned for excellent rebound and the Ultraboost 19 is its most responsive model.

The shoes have 20 per cent more of Adidas' Boost material in the midsole, compared with other models in the series, for higher energy return. They also feature an updated Torsion Spring arch-support system that helps runners move more effortlessly and a 3D Heel Frame that cradles the foot on impact for support and stability. A one-piece Primeknit 360 upper snugly wraps the foot for better comfort.

Compiled by Trevor Tan