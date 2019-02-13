New products, Feb 13, 2019: LG XBoom AI ThinQ WK7, Olympus OM-D E-M1X and more

LG XBoom AI ThinQ WK7

SMART SPEAKER

$399

With the built-in Google Assistant digital voice assistant, the LG XBoom AI ThinQ WK7 is a smart speaker that can recognise up to six voices and cater to different members of a family. For instance, they can each ask the voice assistant for their personal daily schedule.

The cylindrical-shaped WK7 can also control other Google Assistant-enabled smart devices, like smart lights and door cameras. It is said to deliver high-fidelity audio, clear vocals and accurate bass, according to its maker.

Olympus OM-D E-M1X

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Pricing to be confirmed, available this month

Olympus' latest mirrorless camera OM-D E-M1X is designed for sports and wildlife photographers. Featuring a 20.4-megapixel Live MOS Micro Four Thirds sensor and dual TruePic VIII image processors, it can shoot a whopping 60 frames per second (fps). It has 121 cross-type on-chip phase detection autofocusing (AF) points for more accurate focusing.

Its integrated vertical grip design lets users quickly switch between shooting in landscape and portrait orientations.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus

SOLID-STATE DRIVE

$132.90 (250GB), $235.90 (500GB), $450.90 (1TB) and $924.90 (2TB), available next month

Looking to improve the performance of your do-it-yourself PC? Upgrade to Samsung's latest solid-state drive (SSD), the 970 Evo Plus.

It comes in the compact M.2 form factor and uses the PCIe Gen3 x4 interface found in most modern computers. It delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 3,500MB per second and up to 3,300MB per second respectively - a 57 per cent performance improvement over its predecessor, the 970 Evo.

Jabra Evolve 65t

TRUE WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$511

Designed for business executives on the move, the Evolve 65t is the first true wireless in-ear headphones to attain Skype for Business certification, according to Jabra.

Its four-microphone technology enables optimal call quality, while multiple fitting options ensures a snug in-ear fit that helps block out ambient sound.

It can connect to two devices - such as a smartphone and a laptop - at the same time, so you will not miss any call. Users can also press a button to access the voice assistant of their choice.

ROG Zephyrus S (GX701)

GAMING LAPTOP

$4,998, available this month

Asus' ROG Zephyrus S (GX701) is one of the first gaming laptops to be equipped with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics processing unit.

At only 18.7mm thick, this gaming laptop is the thinnest and most compact 17-inch gaming laptop currently available, according to its maker. Flanked by 6.9mm-thick bezels on three sides, its 17.3-inch display fits into a chassis normally meant for 15.7-inch screens.

The display supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology that helps eliminate visual tearing.

HP Tango

PRINTER

$219, available this month

Supporting voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana, the HP Tango allows users to ask it to print documents.

It comes with a cloud-based, two-way network connection that lets you print, scan and copy with any device and from anywhere using the HP Smart app, as long as you have an Internet connection.

You can also check on the ink level, so you can purchase new ink while you are out shopping.

The thermal inkjet printer can print up to 20 A4 monochrome pages a minute and up to 19 A4 colour pages a minute.

Compiled by Trevor Tan