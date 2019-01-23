New Products

LG V40 ThinQ

SMARTPHONE

$1,098, available from Saturday

The 6.4-inch LG V40 ThinQ features a rear triple-camera system consisting of a 16-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel standard-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto (with 2x zoom) camera.

The front-facing dual-camera system comprises a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel standard-angle camera for creating the bokeh effect, or background blur. In addition, it uses phase-detection autofocusing (AF) technology to deliver an AF speed that is twice as fast as the industry average.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

TABLET

From $1,398

Powered by an eighth-generation Intel quad-core processor, the new Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is 1½ times faster than the previous Surface Pro while having the same all-day battery life.

Its 12.3-inch (2,736 x 1,824 pixels) touchscreen display that comes with a 165-degree kickstand lets users easily edit photos or binge-watch Netflix shows. Add Microsoft's Signature Type Cover ($249) and Surface Mouse ($54) and the Surface Pro 6 becomes a laptop for productivity on the go.

Canon Pixma TS707

INKJET PRINTER

$179

Aimed at home and small offices, the Canon Pixma TS707 comes with wired and wireless network connectivity and automatic two-sided printing.

It prints monochrome documents at up to 15 images per minute (ipm) and colour documents at up to 10 ipm.

Sony a6400

MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Pricing to be confirmed, available from next month

Sony has released another mid-range mirrorless camera.

The a6400 has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C image sensor and an upgraded Bionz X image processor for shooting speeds of up to 11 frames per second.

It also features 425 phase-detection autofocusing (AF) points and 425 contrast-detection AF points for super-quick performance.

TP-Link Archer AX6000

WI-FI ROUTER

$479

The TP-Link Archer AX6000 is one of the latest Wi-Fi routers to support the new 802.11ax wireless standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6.

The router supports speeds of up to 1,148Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 4,804Mbps on the 5GHz band. It is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core processor and two co-processors and is designed to ignore signal interference from neighbouring routers for a smooth and stable performance.

It comes with eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, a 2.5Gbps WAN port, a USB 3.0 port and a USB-C port.

Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

IPHONE CASE

$199

Designed by Apple for the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, the case is said to increase talk time by up to 37 hours and Internet use by up to 20 hours.

Available in black and white, it features a soft microfibre interior and silicone exterior that protects the phone from scratches and drops. It can be charged via a Lightning cable and Qi wireless chargers.

