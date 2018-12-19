New Products

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

LAPTOP

From $2,186.10

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is aimed at working professionals who need a thin and lightweight laptop with great performance. It measures 18.4mm thick and weighs 1.7kg. It features eighth-generation Intel Core processors, an Nvidia GeForce 1050Ti graphics card, up to 64GB of system memory, dual solid-state drive options with up to a total capacity of 2TB and a 15.6-inch display. It also comes with decent connectivity options, including two USB 3.1 ports, two USB-C ports and an HDMI 2.0 port.

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L

LENS

$4,829

The compatible fast lens for Canon's first full-frame mirrorless camera EOS R is here. The RF 28-70mm f/2 L zoom lens has a huge f/2 aperture across its entire focal range of 28mm to 70mm. It is the equivalent of having several prime lenses, but at a much lower cost and offering more convenience.

Apple Clear Case for iPhone XR

SMARTPHONE CASE

$59

This is the first clear smartphone case by Apple and also its first for the iPhone XR. It is made with a blend of clear polycarbonate and flexible thermoplastic polyurethane, with a scratch-resistant coating applied to the interior and exterior.

Epson EcoTank L5190

PRINTER

$399

This four-in-one inkjet printer lets you print, copy, scan and fax and comes with Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. It can print up to 33 monochrome pages a minute and up to 15 colour pages a minute. It also supports 4R borderless photo printing.

It boasts an ultra-high print yield of up to 4,500 monochrome pages and up to 7,500 colour pages, thanks to its four-colour high-yield ink bottles.

Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition

CHARGING STATION

$199

Charge your Apple Watch and iPhone X in style with the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition charging station. It has a sleek aircraft-grade aluminium gunmetal-finish frame with a padded leather wireless charging surface. Three 7.5W Qi-certified wireless charging coils let you charge your iPhone regardless of its orientation. You can charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time.

Cooler Master MH752

GAMING HEADSET

$139

The Cooler Master MH752 is an affordable virtual surround sound gaming headset. It features 40mm neodymium drivers and a USB digital-to-analogue converter that provides virtual 7.1 surround sound.

Compiled by Trevor Tan