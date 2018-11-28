New Products

Sony VPL-VW270ES

4K PROJECTOR

$6,999, available January

This might be the entry-level model of Sony's latest Home Cinema projector series, but the VPL-VW270ES is no slouch.

The 1,500-lumens lamp projector comes with Sony's 4K Motionflow technology, which adds extra frames to reduce blur and maintain brightness, resulting in smoother and clearer visuals. It also touts high dynamic range, thanks to HDMI 18Gbps compatibility and 4K 60P 10-bit processing. Plus, it features a new input lag reduction mode for gamers.

Razer Blackwidow Lite

KEYBOARD

$149.90

Gaming equipment maker Razer's latest keyboard is not targeted at gamers but at working professionals.

The Blackwidow Lite features a compact tenkeyless layout on a frameless aluminium body. Instead of the usual Razer Chroma lighting that offers 16.8 million colours, it has only white backlight, which minimises distraction. Its Razer Orange Mechanical Switches provide near-silent tactile feedback that will not disturb your colleagues. Each switch is said to last more than 80 million keystrokes.

Vivo V11

SMARTPHONE

$599 (without contract), available from Saturday

The Vivo V11 might have a mid-range price tag, but its features are anything but mid-range.

The 6.4-inch Android smartphone features a camera system - comprising 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, and a 25-megapixel front camera - equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) that helps capture better pictures in any scenario. For instance, its AI Backlight HDR and AI Low Light Mode use algorithms to capture multiple frames for greater detail and perfect exposure.

Canon Mini Photo Printer

PORTABLE PHOTO PRINTER

$189

If you like printing selfies and wefies as keepsakes, consider the Canon Mini Photo Printer.

With a slightly bigger footprint than a standard business card and weighing a mere 160g, this portable printer is compact enough to fit into most pockets. A press of a button allows for easy Bluetooth pairing with your smartphone. It can print up to 20 2x3-inch photos on a full charge.

FiiO M9

PORTABLE AUDIO PLAYER

$459

Audiophiles who find that their smartphone is not cutting it as an audio player should check out the FiiO M9.

Its two AK4490EN digital-to-analogue convertersprovide a high signal-to-noise ratio, so you can enjoy exceptional dynamic range and low distortion. Plus, its high-performance integrated circuit with a dual-core processor ensures music in any sample rate is played accurately.

Livescribe Aegir

SMART PEN

$160

The Livescribe Aegir lets you write on paper and digitally record whatever you have written.

It stores up to 1,200 A4 pages of handwritten notes before you need to sync it with the Livescribe + app (available on Android and iOS). The app allows you to manage, backup and search your handwritten notes. You can also sync your notes to cloud services such as Evernote, Google Drive or Dropbox. Included with the Aegir is a classic reporter-style pocket notepad.

Compiled by Trevor Tan