New products

Nokia 5.1 Plus

SMARTPHONE

$299

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is an affordable mid-range smartphone that packs plenty of value for its price.

It comes with MediaTek's Helio P60 chipset which delivers competent performance. It features a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display with a high 79 per cent display-to-body ratio, while its rear camera unit is a dual-camera system. It also ships with the latest Android Oreo mobile operating system that includes the Google Lens image recognition app.

Huawei Watch GT

SMARTWATCH

From $298, available from Nov 22

A battery life of up to two weeks - that is what the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch promises. It is said to use a smart power-saving algorithm that dynamically switches between performance and efficiency modes for long battery life.

It features a circular 1.39-inch Amoled display and a watch case made of stainless steel with ceramic bezels. It will be available in two models: The Sport edition comes with a black case and rubber strap, while the Classic edition has a silver case and leather strap.

Klipsch R5 Wireless

WIRELESS IN-EAR HEADPHONES

$199

Looking for a pair of wireless in-ear headphones for your workouts? Consider the Klipsch R5 Wireless.

Each earbud has a 5mm dynamic driver that is said to deliver punchy bass, wide frequency range and pristine details. The earphones are rated at IPX4, which means they are resistant to sweat, moisture and rain. Plus, they come with Klipsch's patented oval ear tips that are designed to sit inside the ear canals so they will stay in place comfortably.

Lenovo Yoga C930

HYBRID LAPTOP

From $2,799

This is Lenovo's flagship two-in-one laptop with a never-seen-before rotating sound bar with the Dolby Atmos Speaker System. This allows the hybrid laptop to be rotated to become a tablet or to stand upright for users to watch movies.

Its 13.9-inch touchscreen display supports Dolby Vision HDR for great image quality. A stylus that fits into its chassis lets users draw whenever inspiration strikes.

Creative Stage Air

SOUNDBAR

$59.99

Designed to fit under the PC monitor, the Creative Stage Air is a stylish soundbar that is easy on the pocket.

Measuring 41cm long, 7cm tall and 7.8cm thick, it tucks nicely under the monitor, all-in-one computer or TV. It is powered by two custom-tuned full-range drivers with an oversized radiator for enhanced bass. It offers USB playback, as well as Bluetooth and 3.5mm auxiliary input connectivity. Its built-in lithium-ion battery allows up to six hours of playback time.

Sony PlayStation4 Hits Bundle

GAME CONSOLE

$449, available from tomorrow

If you have been busy and missed out on all the superb Sony PlayStation4 (PS4) exclusive games, you can catch up with the Sony PS4 Hits Bundle.

The bundle comes with a jet-black PS4 game console with 500GB of storage and three PS4 hit titles - God Of War, Detroit: Become Human and The Last Of Us Remastered.

Compiled by Trevor Tan