New Products

Leica M10-D

DIGITAL RANGEFINDER

$12,000

The Leica M10-D is a digital camera that tries to be an analogue camera.

The 24-megapixel full-frame rangefinder camera has no rear LCD screen. In its place is a large dial with an inner ring for adjusting exposure compensation and an outer ring that toggles among power on, power off, Wi-Fi on and Wi-Fi off.

To view the photos captured, as well as transfer images or change lesser-used settings like white balance, you have to use Leica's new Fotos app (available for Android and iOS).

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand 10W

WIRELESS CHARGING STAND

$119

If your smartphone supports wireless charging, check out the Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand 10W.

Its unique design allows it to charge your smartphone in both the portrait and landscape orientation. It also protects the phone's functionalities during charging. Furthermore, it is covered by the Belkin Connected Equipment Warranty. This means if your smartphone is damaged by an electrical charge while properly connected, Belkin will repair or replace it for up to a value of $2,500.

LG PC389 Pocket Photo Snap

CAMERA AND PHOTO PRINTER HYBRID

$249

The thing with instant film cameras is that you do not get a digital copy of the photo you just took. Get the best of both worlds with the LG PC389 Pocket Photo Snap.This hybrid digital camera and portable printer allows you to take 5-megapixel photos and print them out on 2.5-inch x 3.7-inch photo paper immediately. In addition, the printed photos receive a transparent coating to protect them against humidity and age.

Dell UltraSharp U3219Q

PC MONITOR

From $1,179

Looking for a 4K USB-C monitor? Dell's UltraSharp U3219Q might just fit the bill.

It is a 31.5-inch monitor with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels that can be connected to your PC or device via a single USB-C cable, which also handles data transfer as well as delivers power to the connected USB-C device. The monitor also comes with other connectivity options like HDMI and DisplayPort. More impressively, it has an sRGB colour coverage of 99 per cent, a colour depth of 1.07 billion colours and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

Actxa Spur+

FITNESS TRACKER

$109

Local fitness products maker Actxa has released Spur+, its new fitness tracker that can measure VO2 Max, or blood oxygen level. VO2 Max is the gold standard to assess an individual's cardiorespiratory and aerobic fitness level.

The higher your VO2 Max, the fitter you are. The Spur+ has a 0.96-inch touchscreen colour display and a battery life of up to a week.

Cooler Master MasterBox MB530P

PC CASING

$169

If you want to build a gaming PC rig that will be the centrepiece of your room, check out Cooler Master's new MasterBox MB530P casing.

It has three tempered glass panels on the front and sides. The front panel shows off three pre-installed 120mm RGB backlit fans that are sure to impress guests. The left panel in front of the motherboard displays the system configuration, while the right panel behind the motherboard shows off your PC's intricate cable management and custom cable sleeves.

Compiled by Trevor Tan