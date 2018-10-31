New Products

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX99

COMPACT CAMERA

Price to be confirmed, available next month

Sony claims the Cyber-shot DSC-HX99 is the world's smallest travel zoom compact camera. Weighing just 242g and measuring 36mm thick when its lens is retracted, it still manages to pack a 28x optical zoom (24mm to 720mm) lens.

The 18-megapixel camera comes with the Bionz X image processor, which allows it to shoot 10 still frames per second, with a memory buffer of up to 155 frames. It has a retractable electronic viewfinder and a 180-degree tiltable 3-inch touchscreen.

Jaybird Tarah

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

$145, available next month

If you are looking for a pair of affordable wireless headphones, consider the Jaybird Tarah.

This pair of sweat-proof and water-resistant wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones has a slim design and uses soft silicone ear gels for a secure, comfortable fit.

Its Speed Cinch cord management system allows wearers to easily adjust the length of the cable that connects the earbuds. It is said to last six hours on a full charge.

Samsung CJ79

PC MONITOR

$1,458

The Samsung CJ79 monitor is the first curved PC monitor to feature Intel's Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, according to its maker.

Compatible with both Mac and Windows computers, the 34-inch monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio with a QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels.

It has a 125 per cent sRGB colour spectrum and - thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot technology - is able to display deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Withings Steel HR Sport

HYBRID SMARTWATCH

$329

Looking like an analogue watch with its hour and minute hands, the Withings Steel HR Sport is also a fitness tracker that tracks data like steps taken and heart rate.

It has a sub-dial that shows the percentage of daily activity goals achieved and an Oled screen that displays information such as daily steps, calories burned and heart rate.

Available in white and black watch face variants, the Steel HR features a 40mm stainless steel case and is water-resistant to a depth of 50m.

Secretlab Titan Softweave

GAMING CHAIR

$730

Local gaming furniture maker Secretlab has introduced a Softweave variant of its Titan gaming chair.

The Softweave fabric, made by Secretlab, uses top-quality short-yarn woven together to create a unique ultra-soft and fluffy texture. The resulting fabric upholstery is said to provide superior comfort for long durations of sitting with its breathable quality.

The chair's ample back support conforms to and supports the user's shape without losing tensile strength and form.

Fujifilm Instax SQ20

INSTANT CAMERA

$299

Have the best of both worlds with the Fujifilm Instax SQ20 hybrid instant camera. It takes and stores digital photos like a regular digital camera, but can also print them out like an instant camera.

In addition, it comes with the Frame Grab feature that lets you shoot a video of up to 15 seconds and then select the best frame to print out. Other interesting modes include the TimeShift Collage mode that takes four images in a single frame.

Compiled by Trevor Tan